/ / / July 2018 Cartoon Caption Contest

Lassonde to Purchase Old Orchard Brands
The deal combines two companies with a long history of success in the juice industry.
Lassonde Industries, Inc., a Rougemont, Que., developer and manufacturer of fruit and vegetable juices, has agreed to acquire Old Orchard Brands, LLC, a family-owned juice and beverage company based in Sparta, Mich., for $146 million in cash. Lassonde also has agreed to purchase the company's property, which includes land and the manufacturing plant, for $4 million. The transaction is expected to close in May. Via additional consideration, a further amount of up to $10 million may be payable over the next two years subject to specified financial milestones.
Lassonde develops and produces a wide range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks under brands such as Apple & Eve, Everfresh, Fairlee, Fruité, Graves, Oasis…
Full Story