/ / / November 2018 Food Funny Cartoon Caption Contest

It's November. Time when a young man's fancy turns to food and waistline development. See if you can take a bite out of our sweet treat this month by whipping up the perfect caption. As always, we'll be accepting captions until mid-month, at which point, we'll flip the switch and let you (and your co-workers, families, and even your favorite baker) vote on the best caption.

Submitted Captions

It was at this point that Tom Fields knew he had to channel his wife's chocolate chip cookie obsession in a more productive direction.

Its Jenga, but with cookies.

Don't worry honey, They're low fat, low carb, and sugar free!

The girl scouts taught me the meaning of delicious cookies.

I started baking for the school fundraiser and I guess I went a little overboard...

Our Girl Scout troop is guaranteed to win 'most sold' this year! Have a cookie.

