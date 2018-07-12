/ / / Powder And Bulk Handling Systems Playing A Bigger Role In Food Manufacturing

Grain elevators and silos handle more particles and contend with more dust every day than the typical food processing facility will contend with in a lifetime, so it’s no surprise that grain dust tops the list of causes in 164 North American fire and explosion incidents in the 2017 Combustible Dust Incident Report.

Not far behind, however, are events at food processing facilities. Pistachios, oregano, fishmeal and pet food are among the fuels implicated in the continent’s dust explosions.

The report was created by Chris Cloney, principal of DustEx Research Ltd. (www.dustsafetyscience.com), Halifax, Nova Scotia. “We don’t have any system to measure our improvement in preventing and containing explosions,” says Cloney (who recently completed doctoral work in combustible dust) in explaining why he created the report in 2016. He also wants to create better communications between key stakeholders — food processors, safety professionals, regulators and researchers — to ensure affordable safety solutions.

Comprehensive reporting of industrial explosions and fires hasn’t existed, although a Canadian review of dust explosions from 1980-2005 found an average of 10 events per year. The average over the final five years was 22, and Cloney’s research suggests there were 33 events in 2016 and 32 last year.

Dust collectors were the leading equipment classification in 2017’s events -- no surprise, since they combine four of the five factors necessary for an explosion. “The only thing you’re missing is an ignition source,” says Cloney, and hot metal, static electricity or even a faulty filter bag can supply it.

Screw conveyors generate less dust than pneumatic conveyors, though some food processors migrate to pneumatic because of product damage issues. Photo: Flexicon Corp.

A dust collector was pinpointed as the cause of an explosion July 27, 2017, at the Stanfield, Ore., plant of 3D Idapro Solutions, a processor of carrots and potatoes used in pet foods. One person was injured. The most deadly 2017 event occurred May 31, when atmospheric corn dust exploded at Didion Milling in Cambria, Wis., killing five and injuring 14. The company is appealing the $1.8 million fine levied by OSHA, which cited 19 safety violations at the mill.

Dust collectors are adjunct components to a pneumatic conveying system, removing atmospheric dust as a safeguard to the kind of secondary explosion that devastated the Imperial Sugar refinery in Port Wentworth, Ga., a decade ago, killing 14 workers and injuring scores.

Many manufacturers rely on shop vacuums to control airborne dust, according to David Kennedy, business development manager at Belleville, N.J.-based Vac-U-Max (www.vac-u-max.com), but those machines are inadequate. A plant manager may swallow hard when quoted the price of a combustible dust vacuum, he allows, adding, “Compliance is expensive, noncompliance is more expensive.”

Vac-U-Max recently certified its compressed air-powered combustible dust vacuums under ATEX, the European standard that all European powder-transfer equipment must meet. Major U.S. manufacturers also are ATEX-compliant, although Kennedy points out that OSHA guidelines require certification by a nationally recognized testing lab, a technicality that Vac-U-Max met by contracting with Intertek labs in Cortland, N.Y., for its certification.

The FSMA factor

Controlling or eliminating processes that carry cross-contamination risk has led many food manufacturers to install bulk-handling systems to remove operator handling. With enforcement of the preventive controls rules of the Food Safety Modernization Act, the conversion rate is accelerating, Kennedy reports. “FSMA also has had a big impact on equipment design, with more and more of our equipment designed for disassembly and easy cleaning,” he adds.

Food processors typically start with a transport system for a discrete process and build from there, observes Nick Hayes, president of Volkmann Inc. (www.volkmannusa.com), Bristol, Pa. That means integrating Volkmann’s dense-phase vacuum conveyors with other manufacturers’ equipment at multiple points, complicating the explosion-prevention calculus.