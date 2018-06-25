When Data Analytics Meets Craft Beer
Tim Alexander, from Deschutes Brewery, talks boosting quality through predictive analytics.
Tim Alexander is no stranger to beer. He oversees operations technology at Deschutes Brewery, which includes process automation, operational interactions and integrations with the company ERP system, databases for collecting/organizing/storing quality and recipe data, and creating reports and combining data as required from all of these systems. According to Alexander, the position didn't even exist until January of 2018.
His role was an example of how digital transformation has not only changed the way we process product, but how our roles -- and companies -- are always evolving.
