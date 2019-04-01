April 2019 Food Funny Cartoon Caption Contest
See what's springing up for April in our monthly cartoon caption contest.
What, exactly, do April showers bring again? If you guessed laughter, you'd probably be right (or at least we hope so). Submit your caption in the space below. Mid-month we'll turn the captions over to you for a vote.
Submitted Captions
Submit a Caption
Will you take a "rain check"?
Spurt rain water on me, and I am good to grow.
Hey buddy is it Organic or GMO free?
Looks like the CBD guys are moving in on everyone
If you purchase it today I will throw in sailboat fuel for free!
It looks like it wasn't fed enough!
Order up, but we don’t take seed money.