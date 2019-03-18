Batters and Coatings Add Daring Flavors to Varying Textures
While still enjoying traditionally seasoned comfort foods from fried chicken to breaded fish fillets, consumers are seeking bold, delightful surprises in the coatings and seasonings of their foods.
Consumers today have a penchant for discovery—a zeal to sample foods that are new and different in flavor, texture, appearance and provenance, emphasized Innova Market Insights in its 2019 food trends report. Driven particularly by culinarily intrepid, health-conscious millennials and members of Generation Z, this trend is having a tremendous impact on the coatings and seasonings category.
“Consumers, especially millennials and Gen Z, want authentic and customizable experiences,” notes George Manak, strategic marketing director for meat at Kerry Ingredients & Flavours in Beloit, Wis. (www.kerry.com/products/food). Globally inspired coatings, seasoning mixes and glazes that suggest handcrafting are winning over these consumer groups, he says.
In this category, mouthfeel plays a leading role in gustatory adventures. “Texture is important and acts with flavor as part of the overall experience, from delicate, persistent crispness to a robust crunchiness,” Manak observes.
Although younger adults may be more curious and daring in their embrace of exotic food, American consumers overall have more adventurous palates now, Manak maintains. “While they will seek out time-honored flavors, they also want to try new items,” he says.
U.S. consumers of all ages also increasingly favor healthful options in categories that are typically indulgent or less-than-healthful, such as coatings and batters.
Based in Geneva, Switzerland, Crisp Sensation Holding (www.crispsensation.com) is banking on the fervor for better-for-you food with its new ZeroFry coating system, which is available in North America. ZeroFry provides a crunchy outer coating and moist core without the need for deep-frying or pre-frying (for breaded products designed to be oven-heated at home), thereby reducing fat content by 50 percent, according to the company.
“There is a real need to make snack products healthier without compromising on taste and texture,” says Christien van Beusekom, Crisp Sensation’s chief technical officer. “With ZeroFry, we also tackle the issue of acrylamide in fried products by offering safe alternatives.”
Not surprisingly, the clean label movement continues to have a huge effect on the coatings and seasonings category, and that influence extends to salt. Less-processed than table salt, sea salt has become ubiquitous in crunchy snack food products. With many options for food processors, SaltWorks (www.seasalt.com), Woodinville, Wash., produces natural sea salts in a wide variety of grain sizes and flavors, from Ghost Pepper Salt to Espresso Salt (suggested for meat rubs and barbecue sauces).
The desire of many consumers to avoid gluten is also having noticeable impact on a category that has traditionally pivoted around wheat flour, for both batter and breadcrumbs. Chicago-based coatings and seasonings developer Newly Weds Foods (newlywedsfoods.com), for one, has introduced a gluten-free predust, batter and panko coating system that has “excellent adhesion, texture and taste,” the company states on its website.
International influences
Normally made from crustless white bread baked by electric current and ground into fine crumbs, panko is a Japanese-derived breading that is becoming more and more popular in Western cuisine. Indeed, Kraft Heinz Co.’s Shake ’n Bake brand includes a Seasoned Panko coating mix, recommended for breaded tilapia, shrimp or baked zucchini fries.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments