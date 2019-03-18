/ / / Batters and Coatings Add Daring Flavors to Varying Textures

Consumers today have a penchant for discovery—a zeal to sample foods that are new and different in flavor, texture, appearance and provenance, emphasized Innova Market Insights in its 2019 food trends report. Driven particularly by culinarily intrepid, health-conscious millennials and members of Generation Z, this trend is having a tremendous impact on the coatings and seasonings category.

“Consumers, especially millennials and Gen Z, want authentic and customizable experiences,” notes George Manak, strategic marketing director for meat at Kerry Ingredients & Flavours in Beloit, Wis. (www.kerry.com/products/food). Globally inspired coatings, seasoning mixes and glazes that suggest handcrafting are winning over these consumer groups, he says.

In this category, mouthfeel plays a leading role in gustatory adventures. “Texture is important and acts with flavor as part of the overall experience, from delicate, persistent crispness to a robust crunchiness,” Manak observes.

Coatings and seasonings can easily make all-American chicken into a global experience. Pictured is low-fat breaded chicken goujon by Kerry.

Although younger adults may be more curious and daring in their embrace of exotic food, American consumers overall have more adventurous palates now, Manak maintains. “While they will seek out time-honored flavors, they also want to try new items,” he says.

U.S. consumers of all ages also increasingly favor healthful options in categories that are typically indulgent or less-than-healthful, such as coatings and batters.

Based in Geneva, Switzerland, Crisp Sensation Holding (www.crispsensation.com) is banking on the fervor for better-for-you food with its new ZeroFry coating system, which is available in North America. ZeroFry provides a crunchy outer coating and moist core without the need for deep-frying or pre-frying (for breaded products designed to be oven-heated at home), thereby reducing fat content by 50 percent, according to the company.

“There is a real need to make snack products healthier without compromising on taste and texture,” says Christien van Beusekom, Crisp Sensation’s chief technical officer. “With ZeroFry, we also tackle the issue of acrylamide in fried products by offering safe alternatives.”

Crisp Sensation's new ZeroFry coating system provides a crunchy outer coating and moist core without the need for deep-frying or pre-frying.

Not surprisingly, the clean label movement continues to have a huge effect on the coatings and seasonings category, and that influence extends to salt. Less-processed than table salt, sea salt has become ubiquitous in crunchy snack food products. With many options for food processors, SaltWorks (www.seasalt.com), Woodinville, Wash., produces natural sea salts in a wide variety of grain sizes and flavors, from Ghost Pepper Salt to Espresso Salt (suggested for meat rubs and barbecue sauces).

The desire of many consumers to avoid gluten is also having noticeable impact on a category that has traditionally pivoted around wheat flour, for both batter and breadcrumbs. Chicago-based coatings and seasonings developer Newly Weds Foods (newlywedsfoods.com), for one, has introduced a gluten-free predust, batter and panko coating system that has “excellent adhesion, texture and taste,” the company states on its website.

International influences

Normally made from crustless white bread baked by electric current and ground into fine crumbs, panko is a Japanese-derived breading that is becoming more and more popular in Western cuisine. Indeed, Kraft Heinz Co.’s Shake ’n Bake brand includes a Seasoned Panko coating mix, recommended for breaded tilapia, shrimp or baked zucchini fries.