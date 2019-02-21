/ / / A Cross-Functional Look at Snack Food Development

By now, the "snackification" of America is well chronicled. Three square meals a day have given rise to more but smaller eating occasions. Even when they haven't, Americans feel they have a right to snack in between. And the rest of the world is following suit.

As a result, the big food companies – and not just the big snack companies – are paying a lot of attention to this growing, broadening category. Campbell Soup in 2017 bought Snyder's-Lance. That same year, Hershey acquired Amplify Brands, maker of SkinnyPop. Kellogg long ago snagged Pringles. Mondelez was spun off from Kraft in 2012 as a pure-play snack company.

"Snack" can mean almost anything short of a full meal, but the core remains salty snacks. Potato chips still reign, accounting for 25 percent of all sales, according to Market Research Reports (www.marketresearchreports.com), followed by corn and tortilla chips at 20 percent and roasted nuts and seeds accounting for another 20 percent.

In addition to those, SNAC International, formerly the Snack Food Association, includes such categories as: pretzels, popcorn, crackers, cookies, bars, pork rinds, corn snacks, cheese snacks, meat snacks, dips/salsas/spreads and apple chips.

"Healthy snacks" is no longer an oxymoron, and it presents the biggest current opportunity across the category. Healthy is in the eye of the beholder, but it can be achieved by reductions of what consumers perceive as bad (fat, calories, sodium, sugar, even gluten) or the addition of good things (protein, especially plant proteins, fiber, fruits and vegetables).

The U.S. snack foods manufacturing industry comprises approximately 500 companies with combined annual revenue of $30 billion, says Market Research Reports. Key growth drivers are expanding convenience store sales, tree nut sales and spicier offerings. Issues to navigate include changing consumer tastes, busy lifestyles and health considerations.

“The U.S. snack foods manufacturing industry comprises approximately 500 companies with combined annual revenue of $30 billion.” – Market Research Reports

Simpler ingredients, bigger flavors

Snacks seem more resistant, although not immune, to the general ingredient trends impacting other food categories. That means simpler, more recognizable ingredients and the removal of synthetic ones plus bolder, often ethnic-inspired flavors.

All those trends play out in potato chips. Ethnic flavors are popular with Kettle Brand, which, as an independent company, held annual "People's Choice" contests to have consumers suggest new flavors. While that campaign was retired in 2009 and Kettle is now a part of Campbell Soup, Krinkle Cut Buffalo Bleu, the 2006 People's Choice winner, remains. Kettle has plenty of other novel flavors, many ethnically inspired, such as Fiery Thai, Korean Barbecue, Chili Verde, Tropical Salsa, Sriracha and Pepperoncini.

Herr's Foods Inc. (www.herrs.com), an eastern Pennsylvania maker of salty snacks, also has a history of innovative flavors. "Since flavors are very important to our product line, our marketing and R&D teams stay pretty dialed-in to changing consumer tastes," says Bob Clark, vice president of marketing. "We tap a broad spectrum of sources – restaurant menu trends, ingredient suppliers, flavor trends in other food categories and customers suggestions -- when coming up with new ideas for flavors for our snacks."

The results have been such flavors as ketchup (at one time branded as Heinz), baby back ribs, Kansas City prime steak and cheddar horseradish.

"We screen a wide range of ideas with consumers each year and find those that are best liked and are unique," Clark continues. "We try to always include ideas that are slightly more trendy just to see how they rate as a possible snack flavor. Certain ideas are more applicable for limited time/seasonal offerings while others are mainstream and can be added permanently."

However, classic flavors remain favorites -- things like simple salt (although increasingly sea salt), barbecue (sometimes with regional variations like Memphis BBQ), cheese (cheddar in particular), garlic, sour cream and onion. Jalapeno, which for a while gave way to sriracha, is back.

Many salty snacks, especially chips, have oil in both their formulations and the fryers that cook them. So careful selection of oil is becoming important.