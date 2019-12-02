Food Processing

/ / / December 2019 Food Funny Cartoon Caption Contest
Humor

December 2019 Food Funny Cartoon Caption Contest

Happy Holidays from all of the elves at Food Processing. We're wishing you a great December and lots of cheer, brought to you by our monthly food funny.

By Illustration by Jerry King

Dec 02, 2019

You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, we're telling you why: Because we need YOU to submit captions for our December food funny cartoon caption contest. Submit your captions in the space below. Mid-month, we'll switch things around, make a list, let you check it twice, and vote on who had the funniest caption of all. 

December 2019 Food Funny

Submit a Caption

Related Content