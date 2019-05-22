/ / / Equipment Round Up: June 2019

Provides Fast, Accurate Weighing

The new C35 AdvancedLine checkweigher delivers a throughput of up to 600 packages per minute with extremely accurate weight measurements. A wide range of optional conveyors and handling features, including guiderails to ensure smooth product handling, provides for the optimal transport of open products such as jars, trays and cans. Simple and easy to operate, the HMI is a 7-in. multi-color, multilingual touchscreen positioned in front of the conveyor for maximum accessibility and operator safety. With features and configurations for a broad range of applications, the C35 provides positive ROI through increased efficiency, lower production costs, and reliable service. Mettler Toledo; Lutz, Fla.; 813-889-9500; www.mt.com/pi

1,000-gal pivoting triple-shaft mixer

The VMC-1000 VersaMix is a 1,000-gal. triple-shaft mixer available on a pivot-design single-post hydraulic lift. The design allows the machine to be raised from a vessel, rotated 90? and lowered into another vessel. This enables convenient discharge of finished product in the first vessel while a new batch is being made in the second, reducing overall processing time and minimizing downtime. The mixer is available across a range of working capacities from 1 qt. to 2,000 gal. Charles Ross & Son.; Hauppauge, N.Y.; 800-243-7677; www.mixers.com

VSD+ oil-free rotary screw air compressor

The ZR 90-160 VSD+ (120-200 hp) oil-free rotary screw air compressor is equipped with two high-efficiency permanent magnet motors and a redesigned monitoring system. The drive design incorporates the company’s variable-speed drive (VSD) technology—NEOS drives combined with permanent magnet motors. The dual-motor concept allows automatic variable synchronization of the independently driven air ends for maximum operating efficiency at every speed. The compressor is available with an integrated MDG rotary drum dryer, providing a stable and guaranteed pressure dew point of -40 °F at almost no energy cost. The venting chamber’s design and sealing ensure physical separation between the oil and air circuits. Atlas Copco Compressors; Rock Hill, S.C.; 803-817-7434; www.atlascopco.com

Twin screw pump

This twin screw pump is designed to handle sensitive, abrasive and high- or low-viscosity fluids. It is quiet and almost pulse-free, as well as being smooth and gentle during operation. The pump can handle both product transfer and clean-in-place (CIP) applications. Its low pulsation characteristics and solids handling capabilities reduce the risk of product damage. Two-in-one operation provides easy handling of process media of varying viscosities as well as CIP fluids. This simplifies piping and pump control, minimizing contamination risks. A cartridge seal with a front-loading, self-setting design enables quick, easy seal replacement with the pump in place. Alfa Laval Kolding; Richmond, Va.; 866-253-2528; www.alfalaval.us

Compact water or steam boilers

LX-200 SG LX Gas/Low NOx Series, Low and High Pressure Steam Boilers use natural gas or propane and are available in a range of steam options (300 MAWP, 170 MAWP or 15 MAWP). Their compact size allows them to fit through a standard doorway, while their naturally low NOx (nitrogen oxides) ratings are as low as 9ppm depending on model. Hot water boilers are available depending on models. The LX Series design (available in boilers from 50 -300HP) consists of rows of vertical tubes sandwiched between two rectangular headers. As the tubes expand and contract, the headers float up and down accordingly. This "floating header" concept greatly reduces stress and allows for the use of cold feedwater without the fear of significant thermal shock. Miura Boiler; Rockmart, Ga.; 888-309-5574; www.miuraboiler.com

Tray sealer with intelligent machine control

The TX 710 tray sealer can pack a variety of products, from fruit and vegetables to meat, sausage, fish, poultry and dairy products. It incorporates an intelligent machine control and a space-saving mechanical construction. Its output with air packs is up to 25 cycles/min, with modified atmosphere packs it is up to 18 cycles/min, and with MultiFresh packs it is up to 10 cycles/min. It uses multisensor control to determine the switching times of the various control circuits and compensate for them where required by triggering early starts of the subsequent processes. Multivac; www.multivac.com

Flexible-pouch packaging system

The AsepFlex Linear Pouch Filler has been developed to help overcome high rejection rates and low capacities associated with flexible-pouch packaging. With a capacity as high as 500 ppm—or 30,000 pouches/hr—the fully aseptic solution is designed in accordance with FDA guidelines for low-acid aseptically filled food products and can achieve a 95% efficiency rate and a typical reject rate of 0.5%. The flexible system allows pouch formats and sizes to be changed on the fly without a parts change. It can fill a range of products from water-like liquids to high-viscous products, such as smoothies with particulates. JBT; Chicago; 312-861-5900; www.jbtc.com

Sanitary stainless steel bulk bag filling system

This unit features sanitary stainless steel construction with continuous TIG welds and no tube penetrations for quick, thorough washdown cleaning. All horizontal frame members are round tube to shed water and reduce material accumulation on structural surfaces. The operator inputs the desired fill weight on the locally mounted and fully integrated digital weight indicator and then presses a single button to initiate the fill cycle. The digital weight indicator sends signals to the customer’s existing process to start or stop the product infeed system as required based upon the programmed set point. Material Transfer; Allegan, Mich.; 800-836-7068; www.materialtransfer.com

Ergonomic vacuum lifter

The ergonomic Vaculex vacuum lifter eliminates heavy manual work such as lifting sacks to stack on pallets, emptying bags into hoppers or feed stations or feeding, loading or palletizing directly into or from a production line. The semi-automated lifter helps take the strain off workers. Enabling procedures to be carried out in space-restricted areas, the lifter offers a flexible solution when ceiling height or narrow and confined areas with limited available working space may be an issue. The lifters offer low-head room solutions and carbon-fiber arms as answers to challenging environments. ATEX-approved models are available, as are stainless steel tools and attachments when needed. Piab; Hingham, Mass.; 800-321-7422; www.piab.com

Clamped metal pumps

The Saniflo Hygienic Series of AODD clamped metal pumps includes the PS2 1-in. (25-mm) model, which comes equipped with the energy-efficient Pro-Flo Shift air distribution system. The pumps can handle an array of viscosities, solids and shear-sensitive products. They feature a free-draining flow path that enables clean-in-place capability. The flow-through liquid-path design also eliminates any potential areas where product residue can be trapped and contaminate the product. These design features help ensure the pump’s sanitary operation and, by extension, lowers the risk of cross-contamination or compromised finished product that may lead to recalls. Wilden Pump and Engineering; Grand Terrace, Calif.; 909-422-1700; wildenpump.com

The Pulse-Flow PTA dense-phase pneumatic conveying system directs air or nitrogen into the pressure vessel and pipeline in timed, regular pulses that form the dry material into separate, wavelike, pulsed slugs. Creating a gentle conveying action, the system operates at high pressures with low gas velocities to safely convey sensitive products in mass flow up to 500 ft. to a receiving destination with minimal particle degradation or separation. It is suitable for conveying fragile, free-flowing and cohesive powders, granulates, coarse-grained products and bulk food. The integrated conveying system is designed for reliable, unattended, 24/7 operation with easy access for cleaning. Gericke USA; Somerset, N.J.; 855-888-0088; www.gericke.net

Hybrid evaporative cooling system

The Accuchiller TCF model chiller uses a hybrid film evaporator that provides the energy efficiency of wet (flooded) systems using less refrigerant. Unlike flooded evaporative systems, which immerse copper water tubes in liquid refrigerant, hybrid film evaporation systems use a thin film of refrigerant. The technology provides a 25% smaller footprint, which maximizes floor space, and reduces energy use by 34%. The chiller features the company’s PLC system to control, monitor and maintain the pumping system’s operation. A color touchscreen displays a variety of operational screens, including time-stamped faults or alarms and compressor and pump hours. Thermal Care; Niles, Ill.; 847-966-2260; www.thermalcare.com

Twintube form-fill-seal machine for sweets and snacks

The BVC 145 TwinTube is a continuous-motion unit producing as many as 500 bags/min. in a 2.85m x 1.325m footprint. Designed for confectionary and snack food packaging, the unit produces bags up to 145mm wide and 220mm long, with options to upgrade up to 320mm. The process takes packaging material from a single film roll and slits it into two film webs capable of forming, filling and sealing 250 finished bags/min. The machine also offers the option of packaging material infeed along two separate film rolls. Automatic edge control allows for repeatable format changeover and a tight tolerance on the longitudinal seal. Rovema NA; Norcross, Ga.; 404-640-5310; www.rovema-na.com

Non-dye inspection & repair

Through a partnership with Britain's Bioscan Ltd., non-dye inspection technology is available to electronically detect defects on spray dryers, as well as cyclones, bag filters, fluid beds, silos, process tanks, cheese vats, finishing tables and ducting. Food & beverage manufacturers can safely and accurately receive inspection and repair services without the necessity to introduce dyes or chemicals into their production zones. Combining the technology with the unique gantry access system for spray dryers also safely eliminates the requirement for scaffolding. Ultimately, processors can significantly reduce the amount of shutdown time required for inspection and repair services and increase overall productivity. Relco LLC; Willmar, Minn.; 320-231-2210; www.relco.net