/ / / Equipment Round Up: March 2019

Rotors at the heart of these pumps

The Quickstrip rotor family is at the heart of the vendor's pumps. Metal and X-ray detectable rotors are specifically designed to gently protect your product. DuraCore rotors offer the uncompromising strength of stainless steel combined with front and back wear pads for durability and affordability. PolyFlex rotors are easy to remove and easy to clean. They impart low cost of ownership, very low shear and gentle transition. With QuickStrip, no tools are required for disassembly and damage to vital components is minimized or eliminated. Unibloc-Pump Inc.; Marietta, Georgia; 770-218-8900; www.uniblocpump.com

Cold-extracted juice solution

Capable of processing everything from whole watermelons to carrots, beets and berries, the ReadyGo FVP offers continuous, hygienic juice extraction at up to 5 tons/hour of raw product. The fruit and vegetable processing skid incorporates the company’s FVX-5 chopper pump with an external FVG flow-through grinder and a UCF110 screw finisher. No heat is applied during extraction, making the juice or blends suitable for immediate bottling followed by HPP processing with Avure high-pressure processing systems. It does not require emptying and refilling after each batch. Instead, it offers continuous processing, which is hygienic, easy to clean and completely enclosed. JBT Corp.; Lakeland, Fla.; 863-683-5411; www.jbtc.com

Clean-in-place check-weighing machines

The clean-in-place (CIP) version of Dynamic checkweighers uses a framework that minimizes horizontal flat surfaces, using sloped faces and round tubing where possible, and a sloped cabinet. An enhanced safety conveyer design minimizes entrapment and other hazards from rotating shafts or equipment. These changes meet sanitary and hygienic standards for CIP clients. The fully automated system is designed to weigh items automatically while in motion for quality control or sorting applications. The checkweigher controller can communicate both upstream and downstream across Rockwell Automation’s The Connected Enterprise. This high-speed check-weighing system can process as many as 350 pieces/min. Hardy Process Solutions; San Diego; 858-278-2900; www.hardysolutions.com

This screw conveyor can move

The Flexible Screw Conveyor can be tilted down and rolled to serve multiple functions. Using a manual jack screw, the support boom and conveyor can be raised for discharging into vessels or other process equipment. Fully lowered, it can be rolled through doorways as low as 7 ft. and aisles as narrow as 42 in.Sanitary features include: a caster-mounted frame, support boom and hopper grate constructed of 316 stainless steel, sanitary quick-release clean out cap, quick-disconnect discharge box access cover, stainless control panel with stainless conduit and liquid-tight compression fittings, allowing wash down during changeovers and/or conveying of corrosive materials. HMI controls allow manual and automatic start/stop and speed adjustment. Flexicon Corp.; Bethlehem, Pa.; 888-353-9426; www.flexicon.com

Safety boots for the plant

The "made in the USA" FoodPro steel toe sets the new standard for food processing safety boots. It provides all day comfort thanks to innovative material Purofort, a proprietary, high-pressure PU consisting of millions of evenly disrupted air pockets that creates a boot that is 35% lighter and 40% more flexible than traditional materials. It's also extremely abrasion-resistant. The FoodPro has an SRC rated outsole designed for both wet and dry food processing environments, providing slip protection. Wear trials are available. Dunlop Protective Footwear USA; Havre de Grace, Md.; 800-365-2282; https://www.dunlopboots.com/en-US

X-ray system for loose and free-flow products

The X5 Bulkflow is an advanced X-ray inspection system for bulk loose, unpackaged and free-flowing food products. It detects such foreign-body contaminants as ferrous, nonferrous and stainless metals; stone; ceramic; glass; bone; and dense plastics regardless of their shape, size or location within the product. The types of products it can check include meat, poultry, convenience foods, frozen products, nuts, berries, dried fruit, lentils, cereals and vegetables before they are packaged or used as ingredients in finished products. It also can be used to inspect raw products before the production process. Loma Systems; Carol Stream, Ill.; 800-872-LOMA; www.loma.com

Motor and drive packages

Combination motor and drive packages allow OEMs and end users to select a solution for their heavy-duty industrial motion control applications from a predetermined list. The combinations are power-matched for 480-V high-overload operation through a 20-hp range, with I2T protection from thermal damage provided as a standard in both the motor and the drive components. Included are the Siemens Intelligent Operator Panel (IOP), application macros via the Sinamics G120C drive for easy installation and wiring, and Simotics SD100 motors with inverter duty ratings in a 4:1 speed range for constant torque and 20:1 speed range for variable torque. Siemens; Elk Grove Village, Ill.; 800-241-4453; www.usa.siemens.com

Multishaft mixer with improved lift and seal design

This 1,500-gal. multishaft mixer’s dual-post hydraulic lift and seal design has been updated. Model PVM-1500’s current design is a double-acting, fully hydraulic cylinder operating at a higher pressure, which allows for a smaller cylinder and less oil for operation. In addition, the seal arrangement now allows seal replacement without removing agitator shafts. Unlike the historical design, seal replacement no longer requires removal of the mixer from the tank or tank entry to access the seal. Charles Ross & Son Co.; Hauppauge, N.Y.; 800-243-ROSS; www.mixers.com

Tubular LED for harsh environments

Designed for food processing, the Starduster Q3 Series LED light fixture features a 3-in. diameter acrylic housing with sleek lines, stainless steel end-caps and smooth surface. Available in 2700K-5000K, the fixture offers an output of up to 135 lm/w. The enclosure has IP67, IP65 ratings. It can be suspended or surface-mounted and comes in 2-, 4- and 8-ft. lengths. Fixtures can be customized for specific applications. Paramount Industries; Croswell, Mich.; 810.679.2551; www.paramountlighting.com

Continuous mixer

Short retention times, constant reproducibility, the highest degree of homogeneity of the final product and versatile application are the features of the continuous Ploughshare mixer KM. It is the right type of mixer for a multitude of applications. The low-maintenance KM is suitable for processing powdery, fibrous or granular solids, as well as liquids and pastes. Granulation processes can also be carried out with a minimum dwell-time. Lödige Process Technology; Paderborn, Germany; +49 5251-3090; www.lodige.de