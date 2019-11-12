/ / / Equipment Round Up: November 2019

Mobile dumper-conveyor system

This mobile drum dumper-conveyor system allows dust-free dumping of bulk solid materials from drums and conveys it to process equipment and storage vessels throughout the plant. The system’s TIP-TITE drum dumper accommodates drums from 30 to 55 gal (114 to 208 l) weighing up to 750 lb (340 kg) and measuring 36 to 48 in. (91 to 122 cm) in height. The mobile screw conveyor can operate independently or mated to the drum dumper and can feed material to elevated process equipment and storage vessels. The only moving part contacting material is a rugged inner screw, which can move both free- and nonfree-flowing materials with no separation of blended products. Flexicon Corp.; Bethlehem, Pa.; 888-353-9426; www.flexicon.com

Sprocket and gear products added

Martin Sprocket & Gear's roller chain sprockets, power transmission components, bulk material handling products, industrial hand tools and heavy-duty conveyor pulleys are now being distributed by Allied Electronics & Automation. The Martin products complement the distributor's own portfolio of motors, actuators, HVAC products and encoders. Large inventories ensure availability and service to automation and control customers. Allied Electronics & Automation; Fort Worth, Texas; 817-595-8697; www.alliedelec.com

Digital sorters for gummy candies

Veryx digital sorters sort oil-coated, sugar-coated, yogurt-coated and vitamin-enhanced gummy candies. They detect color, size, shape and structural properties to find gummies with bits of remaining starch, even when inspecting milky-white, yogurt-coated candies that are the same color as starch and have a similar texture. They also detect all types of foreign materials, including plastic and wood, to give candy manufacturers using plastic or wood trays in their candy-making process assurance that fragments of a broken tray don’t get packaged with product. Finally, they detect color defects such as mixed-color gummies and shape defects such as clumps, conjoined or malformed gummies and mold spills. Key Technology; Walla Walla, Wash.; 509-529-2161; www.key.net

Hazardous area tablet PC

The Field Xpert SMT77 is a rugged tablet PC tool for commissioning and maintenance staff to manage field instruments and document the work progress. It comes preinstalled with device configuration software and device library. The device enables plant asset management in Class I, Div. 1 hazardous areas and supports HART, Profibus DP/PA, Foundation Fieldbus, Modbus, CDI and Endress+Hauser service interfaces. The device library has more than 2,700 preinstalled device and communication drivers, allowing it to work with many different instruments. It can connect to field instrumentation devices directly via a USB or Bluetooth wireless modem or via a gateway, remote I/O or multiplexer to a bus system. Endress+Hauser; Greenwood, Ind.; 317-535-2108; www.us.endress.com

Ultra-high shear rotor/stator

The MegaShear ultra-high shear rotor/stator is suitable for high-throughput emulsification, dispersion and homogenization. The 11,300 ft/min tip speed and proprietary geometry of the mixing head generate a level of shear usually reserved for high-pressure homogenizers. CE-marked Model HSM-706M-50 features a 50-hp motor and is used to create high-quality dispersions, suspensions and emulsions. Charles Ross & Son Co.; Hauppauge, N.Y.; 800-243-ROSS; www.mixers.com

UV disinfection, TOC reduction and ozone destruction

The OptiVenn Series is a family of ultraviolet light disinfection systems that meet the stringent requirements of the food & beverage market, among others. A 316L stainless steel treatment chamber and 304 stainless steel control panel are compact, yet offer flexibility of installation to accommodate different skid designs or as a stand alone UV system. The unit disinfection, ozone destruction, chlorine destruction and TOC reduction. It delivers water confidence and also meets the dairy industry's PMO ordinance. Aquafine Corp.; Valencia, Calif.; 800-423-3015; www.aquafineuv.com

Kink-resistant reinforced hose

The BrewSavor line now includes kink resistant, stainless steel wire reinforced hose. It joins BrewSavor’s crush resistant monofilament reinforced hose as another option for demanding fluid flow applications in food and beverage facilities. The kink resistant hose works best with non-oily beverage and food applications such as potable water, juices, beer and wine. It’s a durable, long lasting hose with a tight bend radius – ideal for applications where flexibility is key. The hoses have pure butyl liners that are easy rinsing and allow repeated cleaning. Durable EPDM rubber covers protect the hoses from conditions such as being dragged across production floors. NewAge Industries; Southampton, Pa.; 215-526-2300; www.foodandbeveragehose.com

Dual detectable conveyor belts

Dual Detectable material for select KleanTop and TableTop conveyor belts can be detected in both metal and X-ray machines, offering an additional safeguard for food processors against product contamination. In addition to its dual detectability, the material comes in a unique blue color, making it easier for food processors to identify it on their production lines. It's available for the following models: 390 Series KleanTop, 590 Series KleanTop, 1010 Series KleanTop, 1090 Series KleanTop, 2010 Series KleanTop, 821 Series TableTop and NH82 Series TableTop. Rexnord; Milwaukee; 866-739-6673; www.rexnord.com

Conveyorized metal detection systems

GC Series conveyorized metal detection systems improve compliance and reduce total cost of ownership. The new systems support food and non-food manufacturers' quality and production objectives by providing robust, easy to use, modular equipment, which is readily re-configurable to support future requirements. The highly configurable design can adapt to the changing requirements of the food industry and to manufacturers' needs. They can be supplied with a variety of Safeline metal detectors, polyurethane or modular belts and different reject mechanisms. It is also possible to re-configure the system to adapt to changing production and retailer demands. Mettler Toledo; Lutz, Fla.; 813-889-9500; www.mt.com/pi

Lab scale inline mixer

The DynaShear model DS-215 lab scale inline sanitary mixer and emulsifier is well-suited for small scale inline processing, product development, simulation and scale-up. It helps processors and laboratories to take advantage of predictable, repeatable results from the lab to full production. The mixer is affixed to a mobile cart and equipped with VFD controls for more accurate scalability. It blends, dissolves, deagglomerates, disperses and emulsifies a range of fluids and semifluids and is effective for wetting out powders into a liquid. It features a tandem head design, combining the benefits of both an axial and radial stage. Admix, Inc.; Londonderry, N.H.; 800-466-2369; www.admix.com

Premium food-grade lubricants

The Hydrotex Ultra-Kleen XPL series of premium food grade lubricants features an additive package that provides exceptional wear protection and extends fluid life. Products in the series have wide operating temperature ranges, making them suitable for food processing and packaging equipment in both hot and cold environments. The Ultra-Kleen XPL series includes ISO viscosity grades 22 through 680, making the products suitable for a wide range of applications including: pneumatics, compressors, hydraulics, and gear drives, and specialized food processing equipment. Hydrotex; Farmers Branch, Texas; 972-389-8591; www.hydrotexlube.com

Ultra-hygienic robotic food handling cell

Designed specifically to meet European Hygienic Engineering and Design Group (EHEDG) standards, the HFPC 120 robotic food handling system uses a modular approach and allows the cell to be customized in a way that matches the requirements of a user’s food processing line exactly. It orients and places primary meat products such as chicken portions, steaks and burgers into trays. CME; Chard, U.K.; +44 1460 269534; cme-ltd.com

High-accuracy vibratory feeding technology

The K3 line of vibratory feeders for dry bulk solids features a patent-pending drive system combined with an advanced control package. The feeder can achieve accuracies averaging 35% better over traditional vibratory technologies, says the company. It offers gentle handling of the bulk material, high accuracy and fast product changeover. The drive’s shock absorber design enables it to deliver a continuous, even product discharge with minimal pulsations. It uses a flexible pendulum technology that provides shock absorption only parallel to the desired direction of motion, eliminating rotational movement. This parallel motion ensures an even material flow of the product along the tray’s length. Coperion; Stuttgart, Germany; +49 (0) 711 897-0; www.coperion.com

Small but powerful meat recovery

The supplier's new HS200 Series Bone Cannon is the “little brother” of its workhorse HS250 Bone Cannon. The HS200 offers the same maximum carcass utilization, durability and application flexibility — but in a space-saving design. After hand-trimming, bones still retain up to 30% meat to bone weight. These machines help achieve maximum carcass utilization while maintaining minimum production costs. Provisur Technologies; Mokena, Ill.; 708 479 3500; www.provisur.com

Cup and tray system accommodates numerous filling types

The Inline Cup and Tray System is designed for liquid, powder, scale, volumetric, hand and specialty filling. It accommodates up to six lanes of cups or trays ranging from 2 in. to 12 in. width, with up to 20 cycles per minute per line. The system also allows for modified atmosphere packaging as well as automatic lid placing, shrink banding, date coding, labeling, automatic case packing, and a case shrink system. Ohlson Packaging; Taunton, Mass.; 508.977.0004; www.ohlsonpack.com

Soft edge, high-speed interior door

The FlexTec high-performance door has a soft, flexible edge that virtually eliminates entrapment concerns within high-traffic interior applications. Standard features include automatic self-repair, an Advanced Light Curtain Safety System, Pathwatch Safety Light System and a wear-resistant one-ply Rilon panel material. In concert with the soft bottom edge, an opening speed of up to 100 inches per second helps provide extra protection against impact while safeguarding high-traffic environments. Rytec; Jackson, Wis.; 262-677-6271; www.rytecdoors.com

Feeding system

The low-weight ProFlex C100 fits on small extruders. As many as five feeders can be grouped around an inlet of a lab or small-size extruder. The asymmetric design prevents bridging and plugging of sticky material. A quick-change hopper option allows for fast and clean changeover without disassembling the feed screw. By keeping several hoppers including screw in stock, a range of additives and color pigments can be provided for in a flexible manner. It is equipped with an integrated gearbox for turndown ratios of up to 1:120. It is NEMA drive-ready. Schenck Process Holding GmbH; Darmstadt, Germany; 816 891-9300; www.schenckprocess.com