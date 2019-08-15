/ / / Equipment Round Up: August 2019

Improvements to metal detectors

Four new software enhancements to Throat and Gravity Flow metal detectors deliver significant benefits. Reduced Test Mode enables a significant reduction in the frequency of routine performance monitoring testing by up to 83%. Automatic Test Mode decreases the total time taken to conduct a complete routine performance monitoring test by up to 90 compared to manual testing. eDrive improves spherical sensitivity by up to 20%, and smallest detectable wire length by up to 50, enabling customers to find smaller metal contaminants for better brand protection and product quality. And Emulation enables remote monitoring for improved efficiency and enhanced worker safety. Mettler Toledo; Lutz, Fla.; 813-889-9500; www.mt.com/pi

Great news for ground beef

New high-pressure processing (HPP) technology for fresh ground meat retains the natural appearance and texture during the HPP process. Meat companies, retailers and consumers can take advantage of the food safety benefits that HPP provides, as well as a more natural appearance and a 2-4 times increase in shelf life. This is a viable lethality step (FSIS Directive 6120.2) for fresh ground meat. While still pending USDA approval in the U.S., international opportunities exist. While fresh ground beef is the first application, it's slated to expand to whole muscle beef, as well as poultry and pork in the future. JBT Avure Technologies, Erlanger, Ky.; 614-255-6633; www.avure-hpp-foods.com

1,000-gal pivoting triple-shaft mixer

The VMC-1000 VersaMix is a 1,000-gal. triple-shaft mixer available on a pivot-design single-post hydraulic lift. The design allows the machine to be raised from a vessel, rotated 90? and lowered into another vessel. This enables convenient discharge of finished product in the first vessel while a new batch is being made in the second, reducing overall processing time and minimizing downtime. The mixer is available across a range of working capacities from 1 qt. to 2,000 gal. Ross Mixers; Hauppauge, N.Y.; 800-243-7677; www.mixers.com

Bulk bag filler with FDA white finish

This unit features a heavy-duty tubular carbon steel frame construction for strength and durability and is adjustable for future bag size flexibility. The white paint finish is designed for use in food and beverage processing facilities. This coating may be used in immersion of fresh and salt water and is FDA- and USDA-approved for areas of direct and indirect dry food contact. The filler includes a stainless steel fill head with a 4-in.-dia. outer dust control sleeve. A food-grade inflatable spout seal assures a dust tight seal to the bag inlet. Material Transfer; Allegan, Mich.; 800-836-7068; www.materialtransfer.com

Dual-chamber stand-up pouch

This stand-up pouch has dual-chamber capability, enabling food and consumer packaged goods companies to create new products and combinations. On the shelf, the pouch appears as a single package. Once home, consumers can separate it into two individual stand-up pouches, each with a closure and structure. Dry foods, liquid, powders or frozen items can be put in the chamber pouch. The pouch also can run on many modified horizontal filling machines. Chamber Pouch; Campbellville, Ontario; 760-671-1110; www.chamberpouch.com

Exterior rodent protection system for 24/7 monitoring

The Dual Autogate Connect system is an electronic bait station for exterior rodent protection programs. The smart gate mechanism can differentiate between target and nontarget species and opens when rodent activity is detected. When the sensor is triggered three times based on activity, the motorized door will open to allow the rodents access. This level of control prevents nontarget animals and unauthorized personnel from entering the station. Rentokil Steritech; Reading, Pa.; 888-265-8232; www.rentokil-steritech.com

Sanitary bulk bag weigh batch unloader

The Bulk-Out bulk bag weigh batch unloading system with manual dumping station and flexible screw conveyor conveys weighed batches of contamination-sensitive materials to downstream processes automatically and allows rapid sanitizing. The BFC model discharger frame is equipped with a cantilevered I-beam with electric hoist and trolley for positioning of bulk bags without the use of a forklift. A Spout-Lock clamp ring atop a Tele-Tube telescoping tube connects the clean side of the bag spout securely to the clean side of the equipment intake and maintains constant downward tension on the bag as it empties and elongates, promoting complete discharge from the bag. Flexicon Corp.; Bethlehem, Pa.; 988-353-9426; www.flexicon.com

Finish 7 cakes a minute

Icing texture can change from batch to batch. The Cake-O-Matic 1000i adjusts to the changing consistency of your icing. Other benefits include a deposit range from 0.5 to 36 oz.; easy to assemble, with quick, tool-free connections; manual touch-up mode at the push of a button; swing-away turntables; and fine height adjustment frame. Unifiller Systems; Delta, British Columbia

Tray sealer with intelligent machine control

The TX 710 tray sealer can pack a variety of products, from fruit and vegetables to meat, sausage, fish, poultry and dairy products. It incorporates an intelligent machine control and a space-saving mechanical construction. Its output with air packs is up to 25 cycles/min, with modified atmosphere packs it is up to 18 cycles/min, and with MultiFresh packs it is up to 10 cycles/min. It uses multisensor control to determine the switching times of the various control circuits and compensate for them where required by triggering early starts of the subsequent processes. Multivac; Kansas City, Mo.; 800-800-8552; www.multivac.com

Ergonomic vacuum lifter

The ergonomic Vaculex vacuum lifter eliminates heavy manual work such as lifting sacks to stack on pallets, emptying bags into hoppers or feed stations or feeding, loading or palletizing directly into or from a production line. The semi-automated lifter helps take the strain off workers. Enabling procedures to be carried out in space-restricted areas, the lifter offers a flexible solution when ceiling height or narrow and confined areas with limited available working space may be an issue. The lifters offer low-head room solutions and carbon-fiber arms as answers to challenging environments. ATEX-approved models are available, as are stainless steel tools and attachments when needed. Piab; Hingham, Mass.; 800-321-7422; www.piab.com

Clamped metal pumps

The Saniflo Hygienic Series of AODD clamped metal pumps includes the PS2 1-in. (25-mm) model, which comes equipped with the energy-efficient Pro-Flo Shift air distribution system. The pumps can handle an array of viscosities, solids and shear-sensitive products. They feature a free-draining flow path that enables clean-in-place capability. The flow-through liquid-path design also eliminates any potential areas where product residue can be trapped and contaminate the product. These design features help ensure the pump’s sanitary operation and, by extension, lowers the risk of cross-contamination or compromised finished product that may lead to recalls. Wilden Pump and Engineering; Grand Terrace, Calif.; 909-422-1700; wildenpump.com

Pneumatic conveying system

The Pulse-Flow PTA dense-phase pneumatic conveying system directs air or nitrogen into the pressure vessel and pipeline in timed, regular pulses that form the dry material into separate, wavelike, pulsed slugs. Creating a gentle conveying action, the system operates at high pressures with low gas velocities to safely convey sensitive products in mass flow up to 500 ft. to a receiving destination with minimal particle degradation or separation. It is suitable for conveying fragile, free-flowing and cohesive powders, granulates, coarse-grained products and bulk food. The integrated conveying system is designed for reliable, unattended, 24/7 operation with easy access for cleaning. Gericke USA; Somerset, N.J.; 855-888-0088; www.gericke.net

Hybrid evaporative cooling system

The Accuchiller TCF model chiller uses a hybrid film evaporator that provides the energy efficiency of wet (flooded) systems using less refrigerant. Unlike flooded evaporative systems, which immerse copper water tubes in liquid refrigerant, hybrid film evaporation systems use a thin film of refrigerant. The technology provides a 25% smaller footprint, which maximizes floor space, and reduces energy use by 34%. The chiller features the company’s PLC system to control, monitor and maintain the pumping system’s operation. A color touchscreen displays a variety of operational screens, including time-stamped faults or alarms and compressor and pump hours. Thermal Care; Niles, Ill.; 847-966-2260; www.thermalcare.com

Twintube form-fill-seal machine for sweets and snacks

The BVC 145 TwinTube is a continuous-motion unit producing as many as 500 bags/min. in a 2.85m x 1.325m footprint. Designed for confectionary and snack food packaging, the unit produces bags up to 145mm wide and 220mm long, with options to upgrade up to 320mm. The process takes packaging material from a single film roll and slits it into two film webs capable of forming, filling and sealing 250 finished bags/min. The machine also offers the option of packaging material infeed along two separate film rolls. Automatic edge control allows for repeatable format changeover and a tight tolerance on the longitudinal seal. Rovema NA; Norcross, Ga.; 404-640-5310; www.rovema-na.com

Non-dye inspection & repair

Through a partnership with Britain's Bioscan Ltd., non-dye inspection technology is available to electronically detect defects on spray dryers, as well as cyclones, bag filters, fluid beds, silos, process tanks, cheese vats, finishing tables and ducting. Food & beverage manufacturers can safely and accurately receive inspection and repair services without the necessity to introduce dyes or chemicals into their production zones. Combining the technology with the unique gantry access system for spray dryers also safely eliminates the requirement for scaffolding. Ultimately, processors can significantly reduce the amount of shutdown time required for inspection and repair services and increase overall productivity. Relco LLC; Willmar, Minn.; 320-231-2210; www.relco.net

Flexible-pouch packaging system

The AsepFlex Linear Pouch Filler has been developed to help overcome high rejection rates and low capacities associated with flexible-pouch packaging. With a capacity as high as 500 ppm—or 30,000 pouches/hr—the fully aseptic solution is designed in accordance with FDA guidelines for low-acid aseptically filled food products and can achieve a 95% efficiency rate and a typical reject rate of 0.5%. The flexible system allows pouch formats and sizes to be changed on the fly without a parts change. It can fill a range of products from water-like liquids to high-viscous products, such as smoothies with particulates. JBT; Chicago; 312-861-5900; www.jbtc.com