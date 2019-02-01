/ / / February 2019 Food Funny Cartoon Caption Contest

As half of the country emerges from our recent bought with the Polar Vortex, it appears as though we may have picked up a few visitors along the way. Show the penguins some love by coming up with a fun-filled caption in the form below. Mid-way through the month, we'll let you vote on the funniest caption. He or she that warms up the hearts (and the most votes) gets all the glory.

Submit a Caption