/ / / High-Oleic Food Oils Are Getting Noticed

Just as the large, golden blooms of a sunflower pivot to follow the sun (a phenomenon called heliotropism), food manufacturers similarly find themselves striving to stay on the sunny side of consumers, who continue to up their demands for healthier, sustainable and traceable ingredients.

Recently, high-oleic oils increased their luster when, in November of last year, the FDA authorized a qualified health claim relating consumption of these oils to a reduced risk of heart disease.

The following wording will be allowed by FDA as a package claim: “Supportive but not conclusive scientific evidence suggests that daily consumption of about 1½ tablespoons (20g) of oils containing high levels of oleic acid [at least 70%], may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease.”

The variety of oils that would be eligible for this health claim includes high-oleic canola, high-oleic sunflower, high-oleic safflower, high-oleic soybean oil, high-oleic algal oil and olive oil. High-oleic soybean oil was not on the original FDA list but also qualifies for the claim, according to the United Soybean Board.

"The soybean industry was in the beginning stages of building the market for high-oleic soybean oil when the petition was created," explains a spokesperson for the board (unitedsoybean.org). "With its December 2017 global approval, the [soybean] industry is committed to producing 9 billion pounds of U.S.-grown high-oleic soybean oil by 2027, and high-oleic soybeans are on track to be the fourth largest row crop by 2024."

A high-oleic oil is any oil high in monounsaturated fats. Each of the aforementioned oils has a high level of monounsaturated fats but varying levels of polyunsaturated fats—the more the polyunsaturated content, the lower the shelf stability.

In terms of global consumption, palm oil is the clear leader, although it's not widely used in the U.S. and Canada. Soybean oil still leads in these parts, and it's catching up to palm oil on the global stage.

When performance is comparable, price is certainly a consideration. However, will price tip the scale when labeling concerns include the goal of claiming a product is GMO free? For example, while canola oil might pose a lower price point than sunflower, non-GMO canola oil is a fraction of the overall supply. This is equally true for soybean oil. Sunflower and safflower oils are naturally 100 percent GMO free, offering a potential marketing advantage.

Looking on the sunny side

Sunflowers belong to the largest family of flowering plants while safflower is closely related to thistles. Sunflowers are not the only plants that follow the sun but might be the most obvious due to their large flower.

“The sunflower’s big, central head was caused by human selection; it happens very infrequently in the wild,” said Brent Hulke, research geneticist for USDA Agricultural Research Service in Fargo, N.D. Its development was a trait encouraged by native American breeders. “This increased the yield and made the plants more manageable.”

Naturally sunflowers can be divided into the oilseed and non-oilseed varieties. “Non-oil types have more carbs and protein to make up for the lack of oil,” said Hulke, while the oilseed type might contain as much as 50 percent of its seed weight in oil.

South and North Dakota lead the nation in terms of sunflower production. Currently 80 percent of the crop is sold and consumed domestically, partly due to the current trade situation. Last year’s production was 9 percent above 2017 totals, and farmers are expected to increase their plantings for 2019. Sunflower oil is available in quantities from a jug to tanker.

In terms of application use and performance, according to John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Assn. (www.sunflowernsa.com), high-oleic sunflower oil finds its use in food manufacturing primarily for par-fried snacks like potato chips or corn chips. It is also used in some sauces, marinades and dressings, vegetarian meals, as spray coatings for cereal, crackers and dried fruits and in some bakery products.