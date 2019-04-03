/ / / Ingredient Round Up: April 2019

Spice blends with an Indian accent

Industry trends, unique regional cuisines and traditional cooking methods yield the fusion concepts in the TastyKan product range. These are natural, concentrated, multi-spice, liquid blends that are made with spices sourced from ethnic regions across the world. These innovative, customizable liquid blocks are versatile and can be used across various applications like savory snacks, seasonings, sauces, beverages and more. Sample fusion concepts include: Sambar, a signature south Indian household dish known for the simplicity and taste of vegetables and spices cooked together in a tangy soup; and Pickles, loved for the spicy and tangy element they add to every meal, there is a TastyKan Indian pickle spice, typically used in salad dressing. Kancor Mane; India; +91 484 3051 100; www.kancor.com

Butter someone up

Butter flavor is a key growth driver in many categories, including ready meals, sides and appetizers. Product developers seeking plant-based options to conveniently add great buttery taste and texture to foods have a non-GMO, clean label option. Whole Harvest ColdChurn Culinary Crème is designed as a butter alternative for food producers and avoids the hydrogenated oils and artificial ingredients included in some butter alternatives. It's crafted by churning four premium ingredients in a chiller, creating a smooth and creamy texture with buttery flavor. It is made from high-stability sunflower oil, palm fruit oil, salt and natural flavor. ColdChurn is Non-GMO Project Verified. Bunge Loders Croklaan; Channahon, Ill.; 800-828-0800; www.bungeloders.com

Prebiotin prebiotic fiber

The all-natural plant-based nutritional supplement contains oligofructose-enriched-inulin, or OEI, which is proven to stimulate good bacteria growth throughout the entire colon, thus optimizing prebiotic benefits. Prebiotics can help with improved regularity, controlling digestive functions that regulate metabolism, energy, appetite, an enhanced immune function, and many more. Prebiotin is made entirely from chicory root with no added fillers, flavor enhancers or preservatives. Prebiotin Prebiotic; Harrisburg, Pa.; 855-466-3488; www.prebiotin.com

Date powder

Date powder is a natural sweetener made from finely chopped dried dates that have been ground into a coarse, granular powder. Because the entire fruit is used to make the powder, the sweetener is packed with dietary fiber. It can be used as a healthy substitute in confectionary, protein bars, chocolate and vegan chocolate, protein powder, dairy and ice cream, baked goods and baby foods. Woodspur Farms; Coachella, Calif.; 760-398-9480; woodspurfarms.com

High-protein seasonings

XtraPro Seasonings are topical additions that deliver flavor to foods while boosting protein content by 3-7g. The seasonings can be used on such snack foods as chips, popcorn and pretzels. Flavors include BBQ, ranch, cheddar, ghost pepper, garam masala and coconut curry. Glanbia Nutritionals; Chicago; 844-303-7304; www.glanbianutritionals.com

Oil-soluble green tea extract

GT-Fort oil-soluble green tea extract, which has been accepted as “Generally Recognized as Safe” (GRAS) by the FDA, is available for use as an antioxidant in a variety of food and beverage products. This antioxidant solution helps maintain the stability and shelf life of fat-containing foods. The product line of plant extracts for fats and oils assists with oxidation control and is suitable for oils, snack food and bakery products, as well as sauces and dressings. Kemin Industries; Des Moines, Iowa; 800-777-8307; www.kemin.com

High-oleic soybean oil

Calyno high-oleic soybean oil contains approximately 80% oleic acid and as much as 20% less saturated fatty acids compared to commodity soybean oil and zero grams of trans fat per serving. It can have three times the fry life and extended shelf life compared to commodity oils, says the company. The oil can be incorporated into foods and recipes without affecting taste. Calyxt; Roseville, Minn.; 651-683-2807; www.calyxt.com

Probiotic for fermented plant bases

Nu-trish LGG DA has been launched in a format for fermented plant bases. The Lactobacillus rhamnosus LGG strain has been produced under strict allergen control. This adjunct culture when used in combination with a starter culture helps to give a fast and robust fermentation. At the same time, it ensures the correct levels of the LGG strain to make it relevant as a true probiotic. Chr. Hansen; Milwaukee; 414-607-5700; www.chr-hansen.com

Organic, sustainably sourced color solutions

These organic colors for foods and beverages are non-GMO and USDA-certified organic. The line’s color spectrum includes a blue shade obtained from spirulina; a pink-reddish shade from red beet; and other naturally occurring hues such as yellow, orange, red and purple. The organic colors can serve as a complementary targeted addition to confectionary, dairy and beverage products. Custom colors also can be created through specialized blends. Diana Food; Hasbrouck Heights, N.J.; 845-268-5200; www.diana-food.com

MCTs for keto formulations

Keto-friendly medium-chain triglycerides fuel exercise performance, provide sustainable energy and support post-workout recovery. Suitable for fat-adapted athletes, they're also key to the keto diet. These are derived from natural sources -- palm kernel and coconut – and the company supports the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil. Samples are available. Abitec Corp.; Columbus, Ohio; www.abiteccorp.com

Organic fiber from gum acacia

Organic fiber from gum acacia is USDA certified, 90 percent fiber, 100 percent soluble, non-GMO, sustainable, vegan, tasteless, colorless and odorless. Farbest Brands; Park Ridge, N.J.; 201-573-4900; www.farbest.com

Filling fats filling needs

"Filling fats" match the demand for fats with a healthier yet indulgent profile and facilitate the inclusion of naturally nutritious nuts – among other ingredients. These filling fat solutions solve a number of the challenges that today’s chocolate and confectionery manufacturers face – including texture, fillings, taste variations, appearance and healthfulness. These come from a large toolbox of plant-based, multi-source and multi-function fats and oils. AAK USA Inc.; Edison, N.J.; www.aak.com