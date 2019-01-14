Ingredient Round Up: January 2019
Our editors selected the following ingredients to feature in our January 2019 issue of Food Processing. See which products they chose.
Lentil functional flour
Lentil flour is a protein-rich, functionally equivalent substitute for modified starches that can be listed as simply “lentil flour” in an ingredient statement. This clean-label product is made using just non-GMO lentils, water and heat. It can boost protein content across formulations and help achieve “good source,” “excellent source" and high protein claims, depending on the application. It also offers fiber, vitamins and minerals, with a clean, neutral flavor profile suitable for both sweet and savory applications. Bunge North America; Chesterfield, Mo.; 314-292-2000; www.bungenorthamerica.com
Chicken bone broth
Chicken bone broths are available as collagen broth protein powder, frozen concentrated bone broth and broth protein isolate powder, and with a range of flavor profiles — umami, roasted chicken, meaty and savory. They are suitable for savory beverages, functional foods and supplements, fortified snacks, extruded protein inclusions, cereals and flavorful sauces. They are soy-, dairy- and gluten-free; certified paleo by The Paleo Foundation; keto friendly; rich in Type II collagen; low in sodium and fat; zero carbs; protein range from 24-90% per 100g; and all natural. IDF; Springfield, Mo.; 800-641-6509; idf.com
