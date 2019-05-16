/ / / Ingredient Round Up: May 2019

Salmonella assay now extended

The company's Molecular Detection Assay 2-Salmonella has earned matrix extensions from AFNOR Certification for its NF Validation. In 2017, the test was first certified for detection of Salmonella spp. in all human foods as well as in samples from the food processing environment, excluding primary production samples. The pathogen test’s validation now encompasses samples taken from primary production as well as from animal feed and pet food. The Salmonella test kit is part of the 3M Molecular Detection System platform. 3M Food Safety; St. Paul, Minn.; 3M.com/MolecularDetection

Fermentation-produced chymosin coagulant

Chy-Max Supreme is the third generation of the Chy-Max fermentation-produced chymosin (FPC) range of coagulants. According to the company, it helps cheesemakers by offering a higher yield by producing up to 1% more cheese without compromising whey quality, by processing more milk and cheese in less time and by improving better slicing and grating of cheese with reduced giveaways and controlled protein breakdown over time. Chr. Hansen; Milwaukee; 414-607-5700; www.chr-hansen.com

Indian gooseberry extract

Tri-Low full extract of amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, may help to alleviate dyslipidemia, a leading risk factor for the development of atherosclerosis. The amla extract has shown potential in reducing total cholesterol and triglyceride levels and in stimulating a more favorable balance of lipid ratios. The company’s extraction process preserves ingredient functionality and ensures potency. The product is available in powder form and can be used straight or in combination with other cardiovascular health supplements. Arjuna Natural; Kerala, India; +91 484 4080400; www.arjunanatural.com

Non-GM plant-based algae powder

The FDA has deemed Chlamydomonas reinhardtii (C. reinhardtii), a nongenetically modified plant-based algae powder, as generally recognized as safe (GRAS) for its intended uses in food. The powder is rich in essential amino acids, omega-3, 6 and 9 fatty acids, vitamin A/beta-carotene and iron as well as being a source of nutritious protein. The company also has demonstrated the ability to make a red version of its algae, from which non-GM heme can be produced. Heme gives alternative meat products, such as burger patties and sausages, the look, taste and smell of traditional meat. Triton Algae Innovations; San Diego, Calif.; www.tritonai.com

Organic, non-GMO flavors

A collection of organic-certified and non-GMO flavors has been launched under the umbrella Code of Nature, a positioning that offers taste solution platforms to food and beverage brands that want to offer more nutritious food while still delivering on flavor to an audience looking for healthier options on the shelves. The company selects natural ingredients and sustainable sources of organic raw materials without the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, GMOs, radiation, antibiotics or growth hormones. Symrise; Teterboro, N.J.; www.symrise.com

Organic flours

This line of organic flours uses an extensive wheat sourcing network and USDA organic-certified facility to provide consistent wheat procurement and processing. The organic flour portfolio includes organic all-purpose flour and organic premium bread flour. An origination network also helps to solve for common sourcing and blending challenges commercial bakers encounter when formulating certified-organic products. Archer Daniels Midland; Chicago; 800-422-1688; www.adm.com

Fruit-based ingredient for RTE cereals

Fruitlift is a real-fruit-based ingredient that can replace refined sugars in ready-to-eat cereals. The formulation includes fibers and offers a range of fruits. The base can give a fruity flavor or can be blended into a cereal brand’s signature flavor. The product is composed of 90% fruit components in a liquid base that can be injected into any flour mixture in the extrusion line or applied via the coating drum in cereal production. The fruit base delivers a mild sweetness, with or without a fruity flavor. Gat Foods; Givat Haim, Israel; +972-4-6368858; www.fruitliftsolution.com