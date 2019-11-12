/ / / Ingredient Round Up: November 2019

Chikpro bone broth gets a patent

Chickpro Collagen Bone Broth is made from 100% USDA chicken bone broth that has been enriched for type II collagen, guaranteeing a 55 percent minimum level of collagen. The U.S. Patent Office granted a patent based in part on the results of two preclinical studies that demonstrated a significant prebiotic effect of increasing Lactobacillus. The studies also showed the collagen can reduce COX-2 activity by at least 20 percent while not significantly inhibiting COX-1 activity. Chikpro Collagen is compatible for use in FDA, USDA and supplement products. International Dehydrated Foods; Springfield, Mo.; 800-641-6509; www.idf.com

Three new shortenings for specific applications

Vream Elite shortenings are made from high-stability soybean oil. They deliver functionality in cool or warm conditions and are optimized by application to deliver appearance, texture and mouthfeel. Three new Vream Elite shortenings recently were launched to build on the existing line of icing, donut and tortilla shortenings. Vream Elite for cake and icing creates cakes with volume and aeration and makes winter white icings that hold colors well. Vream Elite for pie mimics the texture and functionality of lard while delivering freeze-thaw tolerance together with crusts that are tender and flaky. Vream Elite for cookies enables creaming of ingredients that leads to very smooth dough consistency and allows bakers to create their preferred finished texture, from soft and chewy to crispy. Bunge Loders Croklaan; St. Louis; www.bungeloders.com

Oat extracts for natural sweetening

As consumer desires for non-GMO, plant-based and multi-functional ingredients grow, the OatRite portfolio of liquid and dry oat extract sweeteners becomes an attractive option for bars, cookies, bagels and other baked goods. OatRite extracts are made from whole grain sprouted oats minimally processed, producing a syrup with a mild sweetness and pleasant oat taste and aroma. Naturally high in protein, minerals, soluble fiber and antioxidants, the extracts offer not only nutritive benefits but many functional assets including browning (maillard reaction), crystal control for frozen products, improved texture and extended shelf life. These characteristics make them suitable for cereal and granola, breakfast bars, pancakes, cookies and a wide variety of baked goods. Malt Products Corp.; Saddle Brook, N.J.; 800-526-0180; www.maltproducts.com

Super herbs, smaller sizes

The sizes are smaller, but sometimes 1-8oz. of culinary herbs in pastes and purees is all you need, especially for benchtop applications. The vendor now offers its Fusion sauces and dressings such as Sriracha Style Chili Paste, Moroccan Harissa and Chimichurri in "Perfectly Pouched" packaging. They add clean and signature flavors to frozen entrees, meal kits and more. Samples are available. SupHerb Farms; Turlock Calif.; 800-787-4372; www.supherbfarms.com

Natural dark cocoa powder

Natural Dark a is 100% natural dark cocoa powder processed without alkali. The taste palate is a mix of roasted cocoa, spices and a hint of dried fruits giving way to warm notes that blend well with toasted aromas, such as coffee or pecan nuts. It can be used in such applications as bakery and pastry, cold drinks and beverages and ice cream. Barry Callebaut; Zurich, Switzerland; +41 43 204 04 04; www.barry-callebaut.com

Complex, high-daidzein soy isoflavone complex

Organic SoyLife Complex is a soy ingredient sourced from a variety that is naturally rich in isoflavones. It is produced from the soy germ that sits at the heart of the soy bean, further enhancing the isoflavone concentration. It is standardized in isoflavones through natural selection and is high in concentrations of daidzein, a constituent in soy recognized for its powerful antioxidant and phytoestrogenic properties. The product uses non-GMO soybeans and is selected, purified and heat-treated to ensure stability of the active ingredients. It is vegan, kosher and halal. Frutarom Health; Haifa, Israel; 201-941-8777; www.frutaromhealth.com

How should milk chocolate taste?

How should milk chocolate taste in Germany? How should it taste to delight U.S. palates? Milk Chocolate Mania attempts to answer these questions by customizing the taste of chocolate for geographic or demographic groups. At 21 percent, milk chocolate is clearly the preferred variety – followed by dark and extra dark chocolate. In-house experts with sensory and consumer insights identify and systematize the different elements of the taste profiles of numerous milk chocolate varieties. They then translate this knowledge into chocolate profiles and combine them with the preferences of consumers. Symrise

Whey protein hydrolysate without the bitter taste

Lacprodan Hydro.PowerPro 100% whey protein hydrolysate is 50% less bitter than comparable products with a similar degree of hydrolysis (21-27%). The reduced bitterness solves the ingredient’s unpalatability issues, making it easier to for sports nutrition brands to incorporate it into their products. It has shown benefits for post-exercise recovery and can be used for powder shakes and ready-to-drink protein beverages. Sourced from grass-fed cows and made in Europe, it is fat-free, non-GMO, halal and kosher. It is high in protein, has no added sugar, is easy to dissolve and is low viscosity. Arla Foods; Basking Ridge, N.J.; 800-243-3730; www.arlausa.com

Base blends for new product formulations

All N Off-the-Shelf Blends are preformulated with active ingredients, ready to use as a base for new product formulations. Each blend includes scientific support in the form of clinical and published study documents for blends and ingredients where applicable; application validation that the blend works well in ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-drink beverages, gummies and chewables; and market validation with validated structure function claims and current market insights where applicable. The blends support keto, cognition, energy, sleep, women’s health and other health areas. Glanbia Nutritionals; www.glanbianutritionals.com

Purple corn extract powder

The Suntava Purple Corn line has been expanded to include extract powder. The ingredient can be used as a natural color option for many clean-label applications, including snack foods and beverages. It also has high levels of retained anthocyanins. According to the company, a 1 oz. serving of Suntava Purple Corn can more than double the current daily intake of anthocyanins. And ounce for ounce, it has more antioxidant power than blueberries, acai berries and pomegranate juice. Packed in a 10-kg bag-in-box, the extract powder is available as non-GMO and certified organic. Healthy Food Ingredients; Fargo, N.D.; 844-275-3443; www.hfifamily.com

Dairy-free protective cultures for plant-based fermented products

Holdbac YM Vege is the latest addition to the Danisco Holdbac line of protective cultures known for their ability to extend shelf life and secure the quality of products by holding off yeast and mold spoilage, all without use of synthetic preservatives. This line of label-friendly spoilage prevention can be used with plant-based, fermented foods and beverages. This extended shelf life offers opportunities to reduce food waste. DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences; New Century, Kan.; 913-764-8100; www.dupontnutritionandbiosciences.com

Ahiflower oil source for vegan omegas

Ahiflower oil can be formulated into beverages such as oat, soy and nut milks and desserts such as yogurts and smoothies. It has more than four times the omega-3 benefits of flaxseed oil. Omegas, and in particular omega-3s, are problematic to formulate into food products due to taste and stability challenges. Consumers concerned about sustainability issues associated getting their omegas from marine oils now can turn to functional oils such as Ahiflower. Blue Pacific Flavors; City of Industry, Calif.; 626-934-0099; www.bluepacificflavors.com