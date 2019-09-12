/ / / Ingredient Round Up: September 2019

TrueDark is true non-alkalized

DeZaan TrueDark (N11D) claims to be the first natural (non-alkalised) cocoa powder, so it can replace the alkalised or "dutched" cocoa powders that are usually utilised in ice creams, bakery and biscuits. TrueDark offers the same dark colour and intense cocoa flavour impact in these recipes. The ingredient can simply be listed as "cocoa" on the product label instead of "cocoa processed with alkali" or "cocoa processed with acidity regulator," which allows consumers to make better informed purchasing decisions. Olam Cocoa; www.olamgroup.com

A new plant-based protein is based on non-genetically modified canola. It has functional properties, a high nutritional value and a balanced taste profile, making it suitable for a range of applications including meat and dairy alternatives, beverages, baked products, bars and ready-to-mix. It's the result of a collaboration between the supplier and Avril, an international French agro-industrial group. Royal DSM; Heerlen, Netherlands; www.dsm.com

GRAS letter for XOS prebiotic

The vendor received a “no questions” letter from the FDA, allowing its XOS (xylooligosaccharide) prebiotic to be Generally Recognized as Safe and usable in a range of food applications. It's accepted for use at levels up to a 2.4g per day in applications such as bars, ready-to-eat cereals and functional beverages, to name a few of the accepted categories. XOS prebiotic is produced from certified organic, non-GMO, high-fiber sugarcane grown by the company on farms in the Imperial Valley of California. The manufacturing process, soon to be certified organic, uses only pure water without the need for any chemicals. The prebiotic will be available in the fourth quarter of 2019. Prenexus Health; Gilbert, Ariz.; 480-687-4139; www.prenexushealth.com

Citrus fiber replaces methyl cellulose

Methyl cellulose comes in multiple types and forms but provides meat alternatives two key functionalities: hot binding strength and emulsification. A clean label natural citrus fiber system containing Citri-Fi can replace methyl cellulose in plant-based meat-free foods due to its excellent gelling emulsion binding ability. When put together with natural hydrocolloids, the gelling and hot binding functionalities make the system complete. This natural citrus fiber helps create a texture that simulates real animal meat and produces a burst of juiciness and sizzle during cooking. Fiberstar Inc.; River Falls, Wis.; 802-578-3940; www.fiberstaringredients.com

Vegan gelling agent in sheet form

These agar-agar sheets are designed to eliminate the ambiguity of spoon measurements and complicated conversions of powder solutions. Each sheet has an exactly defined and identical gelling strength, simplifying its use in recipes. Agar-agar has a higher melting point than many gelling agents, so dishes prepared with it can maintain stability (not melt) longer, even under extreme conditions. As it is plant-based, it can be used to create vegan or vegetarian dishes that require gelling. Gelita Group; Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; www.gelita.com

Stabilizer for vegan and plant-based beverages

Grindsted Gellan Veg 200 stabilizer is made for plant-based and vegan beverages. It is produced by bacteria during fermentation of renewable, bio-based raw materials. It provides stability and particle suspension and minimal contribution to mouthfeel. It is suitable for a range of plant-sourced raw materials, has low protein reactivity and high performance across a broad pH range. DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences; New Century, Kan.; 913-764-8100; www.dupontnutritionandhealth.com

GRAS approval for stevia-based flavor modifier

Vitosa natural flavors, a new line of stevia products, has received GRAS approval. The "flavoring with modifying properties" provides flavor modification properties that can be used to impart, enhance or modify the flavor profile of a wide range of food and beverage applications. The result of patent-pending technological innovation, Vitosa applications include carbonated soft drinks, juices, energy and sports drinks, flavored water, dairy products, cookies and candies. They are synergistic with a wide range of natural sugars and high-intensity sweeteners. HB Natural Ingredients; Irvine, Calif.; 949-296-9851; www.hbnaturalingredients.com

Macadamias as a dairy substitute

Macadamias are being developed as a dairy alternative, and three products have been created successfully: mushroom soup, mango smoothie and yogurt. Because of their high healthy fat content, macadamias have very high and stable emulsification properties. This means little to no product separation together with the preservation of creamy texture. They are neutral in flavor, which makes way for a variety of uses, sweet, salty and otherwise. They also have been found to be an excellent flavor carrier, again because of their high fat content. Green and Gold Macadamias; Gold Coast, Australia; +61 7 5600 0971; www.greenandgoldmacadamias.com

Clean whey protein available

Whey protein is available that is non-GMO, pasture-based, rBST- and rBGH-free and the result of cold-press microfiltration. It has a clean taste and yields a clean label. It's a nutritionally complete protein. Ask for our Protein Comparison Guide. Farbest; Park Ridge, N.J.; 201-573-4900; farbest.com

Bacteria detection in cannabis-infused foods

MicroSnap bioluminescence technology detects potential bacterial pathogens in cannabis-infused cookies and cannabis flowers without interference from existing, harmless microbes. It can detect Enterobacter, Coliform and Total Viable Count bacteria in five hours in spiked samples of cannabis flowers and infused edible cookies. The tests use a bioluminescence reaction that generates light when enzymes characteristic of the target bacteria react with specific molecules in the test. Light reactions then are quantified as relative light units (RLUs), which can determine any possible contamination over a threshold value determined by the tested substances. Hygiena; Camarillo, Calif.; 888-494-4362; www.hygiena.com

Cognitive performance and brain health ingredients

NeuroBloom, NeuroScope and NeuroZone comprise a line of clinically studied cognitive ingredients new to the U.S. market. NeuroBloom is said to address multiple facets of cognitive performance and brain health, with the ultimate goal of delaying cognitive decline associated with stress, lack of sleep and aging. NeuroScope and NeuroZone are further tailored to address the unique cognitive requirements of e-Gamers and MMA athletes. They were created by SLS Nutraceuticals Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of biotechnology company Senescence Life Sciences Pte. Ltd., and brought to the U.S. market by Prinova. Prinova USA; Hanover Park, Ill.; 630-909-0746; www.prinovagroup.com