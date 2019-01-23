Influential Women in Manufacturing Program Now Accepting Nominations for 2019 Honorees
The recognition program honors women who have helped make improvements within their companies and among their peers.
Food Processing and its parent company, Putman Media, are teaming up again to honor women who are helping effect change in food and beverage manufacturing. Now in its second year, Influential Women in Manufacturing seeks to highlight all women in manufacturing roles – at all levels within the organization. But we need your help to make that happen.
Between now and March 31, 2019, we'll be accepting nominations via this nomination form.
In April, a small team will review all of the nominations. Based on nominations provided, we’ll begin reaching out May 1 to those who we feel best embody Influential Women in Manufacturing. A special e-book, published in summer 2019, will highlight the women and the influences they’ve had in the industry.
You can see the 2018 Influential Women in Manufacturing E-book here.
in 2018, Food Processing covered several of our Food and Beverage-focused honorees. Be sure to read more about Kelly Finch and Nancy Corriveau on our website.
How does one nominate an Influential Woman in Manufacturing?
Age is no limit and she can serve at any level of the manufacturing organization, from plant-floor technician to finance phenom, human resource hero, or even C-suite officer.
Influential Women in Manufacturing honorees will also be:
- respected members of their respective industrial fields
- accomplished manufacturing professionals who have "moved the needle" within their organization and/or led industrial advancement through their participation in manufacturing industry trade groups
- leaders in promoting the work of and opportunities for other women in manufacturing
- thought leaders, regardless of their role
Peers and business associates are encouraged to submit nominations. You can learn more about the program and see last year's honorees on the Influential Women in Manufacturing Website.