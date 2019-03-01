March 2019 Food Funny Cartoon Caption Contest
If one a day keeps the doctor away, what does a whole conveyor of them do? Cut us to the core with your best captions for this month's cartoon caption contest.
We really want to say what everyone is thinking about the best caption for this cartoon, but we're a selfless bunch here, so we're letting you submit your appleist of cartoon captions. Submit your caption in the space below. Later on this month, we turn the captions over to you for a vote.
Meanwhile, congrats to the winner of our February cartoon caption contest.
Submitted Captions
Here at the Donny Osmond Apple Farms, it only takes "one bad apple to spoil the whole bunch, girl"
WOW! brings a whole new meaning to "how do ya like those apples! "
I know this plant is located in NY, but geez, these are REALLY the big apples!
Submit a Caption