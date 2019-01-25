/ / / Food Processing Accepting Nominations for 2019 R&D Teams of the Year

Do you know an excellent team of food scientists, researchers, and product developers? Maybe you are one or know of one that you'd like to see honored for their commitment to innovative product development. Help shine the spotlight on a great team by nominating them for Food Processing's annual R&D Teams of the Year award.

Between now and February 28, nominate a food or beverage processor’s R&D team in one (or all) of three sizes of firms:

small (less than $100 million in sales)

medium ($100-$500 million)

large (more than $500 million in sales)

You can suggest any team or company you think is best. We also ask you to briefly explain why in a 125-word essay along with what the team does, how many people are involved and especially the significant developments (mostly products) of the past year—or soon to come. Don’t be modest: It’s OK to nominate your own team.

The first week of March, we’ll look at the nominations, talk to the R&D teams involved, and develop a list of finalists which are then voted on by our readers.

To submit your nomination, e-mail Dave Fusaro, Editor in Chief

To see who has won in previous years, check out our R&D Teams page on FoodProcessing.com. And, again, don't forget, the nomination deadline is February 28, 2019