/ / / Six Non-Sweetener Ingredients That Sweeten

Many consumers today are clamoring for clean labels and products that have neither added sugar nor chemical-sounding ingredients (like many non-nutritive sweeteners). Also, the new Nutrition Facts panel, which will be required in 2020, will call out added sugars, which has many food & beverage marketers worried about how their labels will be perceived.

There is a handful of natural ingredients that are not intrinsically sweeteners but can be used to sweeten. Most come from fruit purees and other fruit ingredients, and they can help decrease or replace some of the added sugars while maintaining sweetness levels. Natural, nutritive sweeteners like honey or apple puree can be listed under their own names — recognizable and familiar to consumers — and which add significant sweetness to a product.

What follows is a sampling of available options.

Sweet potatoes are sweet

Sweet potatoes are rich in potassium, magnesium, calcium and other nutrients … but they're also sweet. Consequently, Carolina Sweet, a sweet potato juice concentrate manufactured by Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients (cifingredients.com), Nashville, N.C., is more than a natural sweetener; it’s a functional ingredient, says Elaine Fiser, the company’s director of technical sales.

“Consumers today want power foods and better-for-you options,” Fiser emphasizes. “But at the end of the day, the food has to taste good.”

Used as a sweetener in food & beverage formulations, 75-Brix Carolina Sweet, which is low in fructose, tastes similar to honey with just a hint of sweet potato flavoring, Fiser says. The Non-GMO Project-Verified product also acts as an emulsifier and can replace many types of gums, she notes.

With numerous applications, sweet potato juice concentrate is ideal for marinades, barbecue sauce, ketchup and other condiments, as well as for food bars, baked desserts and confectionary products, Fiser says. Additional applications for Carolina Sweet range from craft brewing to sausages.

Honey an obvious choice

Honey remains a top replacement for cane sugar and is favored by formulators and non-vegan consumers alike. Honey is 1 to 1.5 times sweeter than sucrose on average, so food & beverage processors can use less honey than sugar to achieve the same degree of sweetness.

More than 300 varietals of honey are produced in the U.S., each with a different level of sweetness and other flavor characteristics, depending on the floral source of the nectar gathered by the honey bees. Honey contains flavonoids and phenolic acids, which are potent antioxidants, as well as trace amounts of potassium, calcium and iron.

“From a flavor perspective, honey is composed of both carbohydrates and acids. This gives honey a more complex flavor than most sweeteners that consist of just carbohydrates,” says Catherine Barry, director of marketing for the National Honey Board (www.honey.com), Frederick, Colo. “Honey also carries exceptional aromatic notes.”

Honey’s use in the food and beverage industry spans all categories. “We’re seeing the most interest in baking and beverage products, where honey is being used both to flavor and sweeten the products,” Barry says. “Plus, it reads clean on an ingredient listing and looks great in a product name. Honey has a long track record of use in the food and beverage industry, and there are no significant formulation challenges.”

Up-to-date alternative

During his gap year in Jerusalem 15 years ago, Brian Finkel, co-founder of D’Vash Organics (www.dvashorganics.com), Los Angeles, discovered Israelis have a penchant for silan, or date syrup. It's a ubiquitous tabletop condiment in the Middle East and North Africa that performs similarly to honey. “In every Israeli supermarket, you have 10 to 15 brands on the shelf,” he says.

Indeed, the biblical phrase “a land flowing with milk and honey” actually refers to date honey rather than bee honey, Finkel maintains. He and D’Vash co-founder David Czinn, whom he met during that year in Israel, decided in 2017 that the market was ripe for launching a similar product in the U.S.

Made from organic dates produced in southern California, D’Vash Date Nectar will soon be carried by nearly 4,000 stores nationwide, according to Finkel. He is currently partnering with other companies to provide date nectar in bulk as an ingredient to restaurant chains and small food processing firms.

Unlike honey, date nectar is a vegan product that is also safe for babies younger than 12 months old, Finkel notes. (Honey may contain Clostridium botulinim spores that pose a risk for infant botulism.) In addition, date nectar is rich in potassium and polyphenols, antioxidant compounds that help protect the body from inflammation. What’s more, the product is a source of vitamin B6, iron and magnesium.

Date nectar has 25 percent less sugar than the same amount of honey and has a glycemic index (GI) in the mid-40s, which is “significantly lower than a lot of other [sweeteners] out there,” Finkel adds.

With a light, crisp, fruity flavor, the product isn’t a neutral sweetener, but the date flavor isn’t overpowering either, he contends. Date nectar can be used in alcoholic beverages, iced tea and lemonade, ice cream, cookies and many other applications. “It’s great as a marinade,” Finkel says. “It’s great on savory chicken or barbecue. It’s also great as a base for salad dressing.”