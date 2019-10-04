Working Dads Needs Balance Too

Working Wit is a blog about workplace issues. Written mostly by our Digital Doyenne, Erin, we'll aim to provide you with time management tips, technologies for staying organized, and small doses of humor and wit. Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Shoot us an E-Mail and we'll see what we can do.

“Do dads actually care about work-life balance?”

That line stuck out to me in the article on Harvard Business Review.

So often we hear and read about work/life balance as it relates to mothers and women’s roles in the home and work. While dads may get the short end of the stick with research – along with a heaping helping of jokes at their expense -- it’s also important to look at men’s needs for work-life balance as well.

The Boston College Center for Work and Family, an organization which studies the changing role dads play both at home and in the workplace, found that fathers may experience as much or more work-family conflict than their female counterparts.

The article on Harvard Business Review examines the center’s most recent study and outlines ways men can find a little more balance in their professional and personal lives including making time for the little things, prioritizing urgency, setting good boundaries, and setting goals.

