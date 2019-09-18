How Dr. Jennifer van de Ligt is Helping Transform the Food And Beverage Workforce Into The Leaders Of Tomorrow

Working Wit is a blog about workplace issues. Written mostly by our Digital Doyenne, Erin, we'll aim to provide you with time management tips, technologies for staying organized, and small doses of humor and wit. Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Shoot us an E-Mail and we'll see what we can do.

Dr. Jennifer van de Ligt wants to help the future generations of leaders evolve from siloed-skilled doers into problem-solving thinkers. As the head of the University of Minnesota's Integrated Food Systems Leadership program, she helps professionals bridge the gap between traditional education and professional leadership.

In this Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce podcast episode, Dr. van de Ligt explains why critical thinking is important now more than ever for the food and beverage industry and how future leaders can help create a sustainable future for our food system.

Whether you're a recent graduate or are celebrating your 30th anniversary at the same manufacturing plant, Dr. van de Ligt offers great advice in this podcast about leadership, personal and professional development. She also includes words of wisdom to human resource professionals that are hiring for the workforce of tomorrow.

For more information about the University of Minnesota's Integrated Food Systems Leadership program, visit https://ifsl.umn.edu/