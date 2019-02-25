Do You Feel Safe at Work? Food Processing Survey Results

Working Wit is a blog about workplace issues. Written mostly by our Digital Doyenne, Erin, we'll aim to provide you with time management tips, technologies for staying organized, and small doses of humor and wit. Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Shoot us an E-Mail and we'll see what we can do.

Last week, I penned a short blog post about the events that transpired on February 15 at the Henry Pratt plant in Aurora, Ill. I pondered what would happen if my workplace was ever in the midst of an active shooter drill and wondered aloud if other workplaces had protocols in place for situations like this.

In that blog post, and in our Food Processing E-News and our Agile Plant Insider newsletters last week, I asked our readers what their thoughts were on workplace safety. 15 people responded.

As promised, here are the results of the survey.