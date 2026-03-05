Brown-Forman, Pabst Ending Partnership on Flavored Malt Beverages

Brown-Forman Corp. and Pabst Brewing Co. announced they’re ending a partnership on Jack Daniel’s- and el Jimador-branded flavored malt beverages (FMBs) in the U.S., effective July 7, 2026.

Under the partnership established in 2021, Pabst was given exclusive rights to the production, sales, marketing and distribution of Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails. Pabst also had rights to develop new FMBs, which it did, launching Jack Daniel’s Bolder, Jack Daniel’s Hard Tea and el Jimador Spiked Bebidas. With the termination of the partnership, Brown-Forman will taken on management of supply, sales, marketing and distribution of these products moving forward.

Robinson Brown IV, senior vice president and managing director, United States and Canada, for Brown-Forman, complimented Pabst for the partnership, and then said bringing the brands in-house will allow Brown-Forman “to take greater control of our ready-to-drink strategy during a period of increased consumer demand. By centralizing our efforts, we are better positioned to accelerate the portfolio’s momentum and maximize its future impact.”

Meanwhile, Pabst said exiting the partnership will free up resources to devote to execution and innovation in its core portfolio.