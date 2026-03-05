Brown-Forman, Pabst Ending Partnership on Flavored Malt Beverages

Brown-Forman will bring production, sales, marketing and distribution of several Jack Daniel’s- and el Jimador-branded flavored malt beverages in-house after five years working with Pabst Brewing on the products.
March 5, 2026
Courtesy of Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails
jack_daniel__country_cocktails_debuts_bolder

Brown-Forman Corp. and Pabst Brewing Co. announced they’re ending a partnership on Jack Daniel’s- and el Jimador-branded flavored malt beverages (FMBs) in the U.S., effective July 7, 2026.

Under the partnership established in 2021, Pabst was given exclusive rights to the production, sales, marketing and distribution of Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails. Pabst also had rights to develop new FMBs, which it did, launching Jack Daniel’s Bolder, Jack Daniel’s Hard Tea and el Jimador Spiked Bebidas. With the termination of the partnership, Brown-Forman will taken on management of supply, sales, marketing and distribution of these products moving forward.

Robinson Brown IV, senior vice president and managing director, United States and Canada, for Brown-Forman, complimented Pabst for the partnership, and then said bringing the brands in-house will allow Brown-Forman “to take greater control of our ready-to-drink strategy during a period of increased consumer demand. By centralizing our efforts, we are better positioned to accelerate the portfolio’s momentum and maximize its future impact.”

Meanwhile, Pabst said exiting the partnership will free up resources to devote to execution and innovation in its core portfolio.

About the Author

Email

Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Investment, Messaging Are Holding Back Alternate Proteins
2025 Capital Spending Outlook: An Ominous Sign