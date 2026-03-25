Mars Snacking to Expand Chicago HQ, Add 600 New Jobs

The State of Illinois and Mars Snacking announced that the snacks division of Mars Inc. has committed to create 600 new jobs and expand its global headquarters in Chicago, encompassing Mars Snacking’s North America Region, its Accelerator Division and Global Functions, according to a release from Gov. JB Pritzker’s office.

In January 2024, Mars Snacking opened its 44,000-sq.-ft., $42 million Global Research and Development Hub at its Chicago headquarters, and in December 2025, the company completed the mega acquisition of Kellanova — a tremendous boost to the size of the Mars business. Andrew Clarke, global president, Mars Snacking, said Chicago has long been a hub for the business, and “now it is our official home for our North America region and our Accelerator Division.”

Mars Snacking will open a new North America regional office hub in the Fulton Market district in Chicago, with capacity for more than 1,000 employees, while the Accelerator Division will take over the former Kellanova global and North America headquarters in downtown Chicago, the release said. Overall, the company now employs more than 4,000 workers in the Mars Snacking business in the Chicagoland area.

Mars Snacking has committed to making a $100 million investment as part of the Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) agreement with the state of Illinois. It also announced the Mars Snacking Foundation’s Better Community Fund, which will distribute more than $3.6 million in grants in 2026 to more than 30 projects aiming to strengthen social connection and transform community spaces.