Teasdale Foods Transitions to New Equity Ownership

Ownership of Latin-inspired food processor Teasdale Foods Inc. has transitioned to a new ownership group led by affiliates of Knighthead Capital Management LLC, according to a release shared today.

The deal allows Teasdale to eliminate nearly $300 million of debt, improving future operating liquidity and easing its debt service burden in significant fashion. The company expects to use its newfound flexibility to invest in growth initiatives, the release noted.

Teasdale is a private-label, co-man and foodservice manufacturer of a wide range of Latin-inspired foods, including conventional, organic, refried and baked beans, hominy, tortillas, tortilla chips, taco shells, meal kits, and salsas. CEO Tim O’Connor and the existing management team will continue to lead the company, with oversight from a new board of directors.