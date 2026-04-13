Suja Life Inc. Files for IPO

Suja Life Inc., parent company of the Suja Organic, Vive Organic and Slice Soda brands, has filed a registration statement for an initial public offering (IPO) of shares of its common stock, according to a release from the company and various news reports.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Suja Life described itself as a vertically integrated manufacturer and marketer of organic cold-pressed juices, functional wellness shots and other plant-based beverages. It operates an in-house high-pressure processing facility, the reports noted, and reportedly recorded $327 million in revenue for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2025.

The company was founded in 2012, acquired Vive Organic in 2022 and the idle Slice soda brand in May 2024. Slice, which had been popular in the 1980s and 1990s under PepsiCo’s watch, was relaunched in 2025 as a cleaner-label soda line.

According to reports, the company views its key points of differentiation as its use of organic, non-GMO and plant-based ingredients. It plans to use the net proceeds to fund brand marketing, innovation, capacity investments and potential future acquisitions, and to strengthen its balance sheet.