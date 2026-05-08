Fresh Del Monte Pegs Pittsburgh for Del Monte Foods Hub

The Del Monte Foods Inc. division of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. will deepen its presence in Pittsburgh, Pa., establishing the city as its central hub for the Foods business.

It has been a long and winding road for the Del Monte name and the various businesses, brands and owners in Pittsburgh, for certain. Del Monte Foods set down roots on the North Shore of Pittsburgh in 2002, when it acquired the StarKist, 9Lives and Nature’s Goodness brands from Heinz. Those brands, along with others, have come and gone from the Del Monte Foods portfolio since, but through it all, the company maintained a Pittsburgh presence. Then, in 2021, the business relocated the Pittsburgh offices to Penn Center West in Robinson Township on the western side of town.

In the near term, the company said the Foods division’s supply chain, finance, commercial operations, and research and development will be anchored in the city, with senior leadership taking up office residence there to reaffirm the commitment to Pittsburgh.

“As we look ahead, we are proud to deepen our presence here while continuing to invest in the people, partnerships and community that have supported us over the years,” Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Fresh Del Monte chairman and chief executive officer, said in the release.

Fresh Del Monte Produce’s Del Monte Foods division is the vegetable, tomato and refrigerated fruit business of the former “Del Monte Foods Corp II,” which filed for bankruptcy last year, and was carved up and then sold off in three pieces in March 2026. Fresh Del Monte paid about $285 million for the business, and the transaction brought the 140-year-old-plus Del Monte brand under a single owner once again for the first time in nearly four decades.