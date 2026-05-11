Danone North America to Close Bridgeton, New Jersey, Plant

Facility produces Silk and So Delicious dairy-free products, and was reportedly the company’s first soy protein extraction facility in the U.S.
May 11, 2026
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Danone North America will shut down its Bridgeton, N.J., plant, where the company produces Silk dairy-free almond, soy and cashew beverages, as well as So Delicious oatmilk and creamers, according to various reports.

The company notified 114 workers that they would be laid off as part of the closure, the reports noted. The facility is slated to close Aug. 2, 2026, with layoffs being finalized over the following three months.

Danone called the decision to shutter the plant part of its efforts to transform its manufacturing network, and it said it would support the affected employees as well. The 185,000-sq.-ft. facility is 25 years old and reportedly holds the distinctions of being the company’s first soy protein extraction facility in the U.S. and its first North American facility to achieve zero-waste-to-landfill status.

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Andy Hanacek

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Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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