Danone North America to Close Bridgeton, New Jersey, Plant

Danone North America will shut down its Bridgeton, N.J., plant, where the company produces Silk dairy-free almond, soy and cashew beverages, as well as So Delicious oatmilk and creamers, according to various reports.

The company notified 114 workers that they would be laid off as part of the closure, the reports noted. The facility is slated to close Aug. 2, 2026, with layoffs being finalized over the following three months.

Danone called the decision to shutter the plant part of its efforts to transform its manufacturing network, and it said it would support the affected employees as well. The 185,000-sq.-ft. facility is 25 years old and reportedly holds the distinctions of being the company’s first soy protein extraction facility in the U.S. and its first North American facility to achieve zero-waste-to-landfill status.