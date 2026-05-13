Brown-Forman Rejects Sazerac $15 Billion Purchase Offer

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Brown-Forman has rejected a $15 billion purchase offer by Sazerac. Two weeks ago, Brown-Forman and Pernod Ricard terminated discussions for a potential merger, so it’s back to square one for Brown-Forman, the maker of Jack Daniel’s and Woodford Reserve, among other spirits.

Sazerac’s offer came in at $32 per share and was made after the discussions between Brown-Forman and Pernod Ricard became public knowledge. Brown-Forman confirmed the talks with Pernod Ricard in late March.

Sazerac was backed by Wells Fargo and Apollo Global Management, the WSJ report said, and it would have allowed Brown-Forman’s Class A shareholders to take cash or roll their shares into the new company. A separate news report mentioned rumors that Brown-Forman’s merger talks with Pernod Ricard could resume.