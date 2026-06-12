Collagen Protein Bars Brand Gets PE Investment to Build New Plant

Stars + Honey looks to scale up to national distribution with new facility financed by minority investment from VMG Partners.
June 12, 2026
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Courtesy of Stars + Honey
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Collagen protein bar brand Stars + Honey has secured a minority investment from VMG Partners, looking to finance its plant expansion, propel an omnichannel expansion, and drive continued product development and brand growth.

The snack brand plans to expand its manufacturing footprint with a new, state-of-the-art processing plant that will help it support scaling up to national distribution. Stars + Honey was launched in 2023, and its protein bars are formulated with Type I and Type III grass-fed bovine collagen peptides along with 15g of protein, all in a format that is free of gluten, dairy, soy, sugar alcohols and seed oils.

The company noted that it has formulated 18 unique flavors of its collagen protein bars in the last 14 months, and it has more flavors planned for the next year. It is on track to reach approximately $50 million in revenue for 2026. As of now, the company’s products are available on its web site and through Amazon.

McConnell Smith, general partner at VMG, will join Stars + Honey’s board of directors.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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