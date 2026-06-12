Collagen Protein Bars Brand Gets PE Investment to Build New Plant

Collagen protein bar brand Stars + Honey has secured a minority investment from VMG Partners, looking to finance its plant expansion, propel an omnichannel expansion, and drive continued product development and brand growth.

The snack brand plans to expand its manufacturing footprint with a new, state-of-the-art processing plant that will help it support scaling up to national distribution. Stars + Honey was launched in 2023, and its protein bars are formulated with Type I and Type III grass-fed bovine collagen peptides along with 15g of protein, all in a format that is free of gluten, dairy, soy, sugar alcohols and seed oils.

The company noted that it has formulated 18 unique flavors of its collagen protein bars in the last 14 months, and it has more flavors planned for the next year. It is on track to reach approximately $50 million in revenue for 2026. As of now, the company’s products are available on its web site and through Amazon.

McConnell Smith, general partner at VMG, will join Stars + Honey’s board of directors.