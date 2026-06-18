Kraft Heinz Restructuring Global Operating Regions, Supply Chain and Procurement

The Kraft Heinz Co. will restructure its global operating regions effective July 1, 2026, according to a release from the company. The move is expected to help the company accelerate growth, sharpen focus and more effectively deploy resources across its brand portfolio.

Kraft Heinz will combine its Asia Emerging Markets and West and East Emerging Markets (WEEM) into one Emerging Markets business region, which will be led by Marcel Regis, who will take the title of regional president, Emerging Markets. Meanwhile, European countries currently housed in the WEEM region will move into the Europe and Pacific Developed Markets (EPDM) region, which will continue to be led by Willem Brandt, regional president of that group. There are no changes to the North America (NA) region, which will still be led by regional president Nico Amaya.

Therefore, Kraft Heinz’s three operating regions will be: North America (NA), Europe and Pacific Developed Markets (EPDM), and Emerging Markets (EM).

Furthermore, Procurement and Supply Chain businesses will be combined into a single function under global chief procurement and supply chain officer Janelle Aydin. Along with the announcement of these changes, Kraft Heinz also announced the departures of Cory Onell, chief omnichannel sales & Asia Emerging Markets officer, and Flavio Torres, global chief supply chain officer. Onell and Torres will remain with Kraft Heinz as advisors through an undisclosed transition period.