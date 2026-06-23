Keurig Dr Pepper Looking for a New Coffee CEO

In the wake of Rafael Oliveira’s departure to Heineken, Keurig Dr Pepper today (June 23) said its CEO will also head the coffee business until a new CEO-designate for that business is found. KDP Chairman Pamela Patsley will lead that search and also, it was revealed today, will be chairman of the future coffee company.

Also, KDP is now talking early 2027, not late this year, for the split to occur.

Oliveira, current head of KDP’s Coffee Operating Unit and designated to lead the spinoff, today was named chairman and CEO of Heineken NV, although he will stay at KDP until the end of July. Tim Cofer, CEO of KDP, will oversee the coffee business for the time being, although after the company’s split he will be CEO of the beverage company.

The KDP board of directors has begun a search for the future CEO of what’s currently called Global Coffee Co. Patsley, who has been a KDP director since the company’s formation in 2018, will be its chairman. There was no word on who would be chairman of the beverage company after the split.

Keurig Dr Pepper revealed in August of last year it was acquiring the Dutch coffee and tea maker JDE Peet's with the intention of merging it with the former Keurig Green Mountain business, then spinning that unit off as a pure-play coffee and tea company.