From Record High to Record Low Egg Prices: Cal-Maine Adjusts

Cal-Maine Foods has come back down to Earth. With egg prices early last year hitting record highs, the country’s biggest egg producer had a blowout fiscal 2025, making $1.2 billion in net income on sales of nearly $4.3 billion. This year’s figures were nowhere near those.

Cal-Maine reported its fiscal 2026 financials this morning (July 22), with sales down to $2.9 billion and net just under $317 million – both figures historically in line. In the fourth quarter, which ended May 30, the company recorded a $36 million net loss.

“Fiscal 2026, culminating in a particularly challenging fourth quarter, reinforced the importance of our strategy to enhance the structural mix of our business, expand our portfolio of products that support more stable and predictable financial performance and reposition our pricing structure by reducing the impact of market-based pricing,” said President/CEO Sherman Miller.

“During the quarter, industry oversupply drove wholesale shell egg prices to historically low inflation-adjusted levels,” he continued. “This dynamic was largely supply-driven rather than demand-driven, and we continue to see favorable long-term demand fundamentals across our end markets.”

Because of the volatility of egg prices, that “structural mix” has been tilting toward prepared foods, not just shell eggs. Cal-Maine made a handful of acquisitions in the past year to fortify that part of the business. For the full fiscal year, prepared foods accounted for 8.4% of net sales, and that rose to 10.9% of sales in the fourth quarter.

The company previously operated as one operating and one reportable segment, but beginning in the fourth quarter, prepared foods as well as specialty eggs – eggs that are nutritionally enhanced, organic, cage-free, free-range, etc. -- were broken out as separate reporting segments. Combined, specialty shell eggs and prepared foods increased to 44% of net sales in fiscal 2026 and more than half of fourth-quarter sales.

In pursuit of value-added products, Cal-Maine in 2025 bought Echo Lake Foods, and this year acquired certain assets of Creighton Brothers LLC and the Van’s Foods business, known for its gluten-free waffles, of Sara Lee Frozen Bakery. And in late 2024 created a joint venture with Crepini Foods.