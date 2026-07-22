Mars Wrigley to Shut Down Remaining Newark, New Jersey, HQ Functions

More than 300 positions will be eliminated, and those functions will move to the expanded global headquarters in Chicago.
July 22, 2026
2 min read
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Andy Hanacek
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Mars Wrigley will sunset its U.S. headquarters in Newark, N.J., and consolidate those corporate positions to its Chicago global snacking headquarters, according to news reports.

The company filed a notice with the New Jersey Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development that it would eliminate 307 positions in Newark by mid-October. A spokesperson told one news outlet that the company would be sunsetting the Newark Market Hub by December 2027.

The shutdown was planned and shouldn’t come as a significant shock, as the company announced in March 2026 a $100 million expansion of its global headquarters in Chicago, encompassing Mars Snacking’s North America Region, its Accelerator Division and Global Functions. That investment was expected to create 600 new jobs in the Chicagoland area.

Mars said it was committed to supporting the Newark employees through the transition and would provide relocation opportunities and appropriate support. In addition, the company said it was committed to “the state and will continue to invest in our operations, including our ongoing innovation and manufacturing work in Hackettstown.” Mars opened a Research and Development Innovation Studio at the Hackettstown, N.J., processing facility in March 2024, and also invested in food safety and manufacturing advancements as part of that more than $70 million investment at that time.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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