Sargento Creates Deli Business Unit Following La Terra Fina Acquisition

Cheese company Sargento completed its previously announced acquisition of La Terra Fina, and the company announced several leadership changes in conjunction with the transaction.

The addition of the maker of dairy-based dips, spreads and quiches expands Sargento’s workforce by approximately 250 employees and its business into the grocery and club store deli departments. Sargento has created a Deli Business Unit as a result of the acquisition, which will run alongside the company’s Consumer Products and Food Service & Ingredients divisions.

Leading this new business unit will be Erin Price, who is now the general manager of the Deli Business Unit. Stephen Cottrell, president and CEO of La Terra Fina, and the rest of the La Terra Fina leadership team will report to Price, who will be tasked with driving the integration of the group into the Sargento business model as well as driving performance across the business. Price brings more than 20 years of CPG experience to the role and has served as general manager of Sargento’s Consumer Products, Food Service & Ingredients and vice president of Strategic Planning.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Schellin will fill Price’s shoes as general manager of the Consumer Products business unit. Schellin previously was general manager of Food Service & Ingredients, a division that generated a record $500 million in net sales for the first time in its 40-year history, the company noted. Joy Judski will step in as interim general manager of Food Service & Ingredients, continuing to lead the division’s sales function, while the company searches for a permanent general manager.

Terms of the deal remain undisclosed, but La Terra Fina has been a private affiliate of Catamount Management Corp. since 2015 and was founded in 1983 in the San Francisco Bay Area.