Conagra to Close Macon, Missouri, Processing Plant

Announced shutdown comes some 18 months after the company announced it was planning to spend more than $29 million to upgrade and expand it.
Nov. 10, 2026
2 min read
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Conagra Brands confirmed to local news outlets that it will close its Macon, Mo., processing facility on Jan. 15, 2027. Employees were notified Monday, Nov. 9, the company said, and the closure would result in the elimination of 442 jobs.

Conagra said it had reviewed its operations network and determined that closure of the Macon facility was its best path to manufacturing efficiency throughout the group. According to the company’s web site, “Macon helps to provide ingredients to other Conagra plants for Healthy Choice, Banquet, Marie Callender's and other frozen meal brands.”

This announcement comes some 18 months after Conagra announced a $29.1 million expansion in Macon. That investment was expected to replace ovens and freezers, dewatering process equipment and raw meat inspection, and also add raw meat processing equipment in response to consumer demand for Healthy Choice and Marie Callendar’s meals, according to an announcement from the Missouri Dept. of Economic Development last year. There was no indication if the project was completed (or started), but regardless, the plant will shut down in a couple months.

Conagra’s plant is reportedly the northeastern Missouri town’s largest employer, and it’s the second significant manufacturing plant closure in the past week in the region overall, as John Deere announced it would close its plant in Ottumwa, Iowa, less than two hours away.

About the Author

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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