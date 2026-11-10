Conagra to Close Macon, Missouri, Processing Plant

Conagra Brands confirmed to local news outlets that it will close its Macon, Mo., processing facility on Jan. 15, 2027. Employees were notified Monday, Nov. 9, the company said, and the closure would result in the elimination of 442 jobs.

Conagra said it had reviewed its operations network and determined that closure of the Macon facility was its best path to manufacturing efficiency throughout the group. According to the company’s web site, “Macon helps to provide ingredients to other Conagra plants for Healthy Choice, Banquet, Marie Callender's and other frozen meal brands.”

This announcement comes some 18 months after Conagra announced a $29.1 million expansion in Macon. That investment was expected to replace ovens and freezers, dewatering process equipment and raw meat inspection, and also add raw meat processing equipment in response to consumer demand for Healthy Choice and Marie Callendar’s meals, according to an announcement from the Missouri Dept. of Economic Development last year. There was no indication if the project was completed (or started), but regardless, the plant will shut down in a couple months.

Conagra’s plant is reportedly the northeastern Missouri town’s largest employer, and it’s the second significant manufacturing plant closure in the past week in the region overall, as John Deere announced it would close its plant in Ottumwa, Iowa, less than two hours away.