Dainty Foods of Canada To Build First U.S. Plant Near Cincinnati

The $150 million investment should create 240 jobs; phase one launching in Q1 2027.
March 3, 2026
Dainty Foods, a Canadian producer of private label rice and ready-to-heat meal solutions, today announced it will establish its first U.S. manufacturing operation in Batavia Township, Ohio, near Cincinnati. An initial investment of $85 million will lead to a total project investment of up to $150 million rolled out over five years.

The 250,000-square-foot facility will significantly expand the company's production capacity in North America. Once fully operational, it’s expected to create 240 jobs and produce 250 million units annually, manufacturing retort pouches as well as expanding into cups and bowls to meet growing U.S. consumer demand for convenient meal solutions.

Production will ramp up in phases, with Phase One scheduled to be operational in the first quarter of 2027. In the process, the firm – also known as Les Aliments Dainty Foods – established Dainty USA LLC, signaling its interest in the U.S. market. Dainty Foods is a subsidiary of Marbour Group, a private company headquartered in France.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

