Mondelez Opens New Toblerone Line in Switzerland

The expansion has been a year in the works; it’s one of the largest investments in Mondelez International's chocolate production network in the past decade.

President Parmelin, who also is Minister of Economic Affairs, said in his speech, "If there is one product that represents Switzerland worldwide, it is chocolate. And Toblerone has a very special place among Swiss chocolates. It is more than just chocolate. It is a piece of Swiss history. I am particularly pleased that approximately 90% of Toblerone production continues to be produced here in Bern on this new production line."

The iconic triangular chocolate was invented in 1908 by Theodor Tobler and Emil Baumann and has developed over decades into a bestseller from Switzerland. It’s already exported from Switzerland to more than 120 countries. Mondelez hopes to grow it into a leader in the premium chocolate sector, capitalizing on its strong global awareness and uniqueness.

Mondelez explained the product name: Tobler of course comes from its creator Theodor Tobler, and Torrone is the Italian name for honey-almond nougat, a key ingredient in the Toblerone.