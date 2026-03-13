Mondelez Opens New Toblerone Line in Switzerland

It’s part of an $83 million upgrade to the factory in Bern, the confection’s birthplace; Nestle has big, global ambitions for the premium chocolate brand.
March 13, 2026
2 min read
Cutting the ribbon on the new production line at the Toblerone plant in Bern Brünnen are (left to right) Thomas Kauffmann, plant manager; Swiss President Guy Parmelin; Bern mayor Marieke Kruit; and Volker Kuhn, executive vice president and president of Mondelez Europe.

Cutting the ribbon on the new production line at the Toblerone plant in Bern Brünnen are (left to right) Thomas Kauffmann, plant manager; Swiss President Guy Parmelin; Bern mayor Marieke Kruit; and Volker Kuhn, executive vice president and president of Mondelez Europe.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin on March 11 helped inaugurate a new Toblerone production line in Mondelez’s Bern, Switzerland, factory, part of a CHF 65 million ($83 million) investment by the American firm in the facility.

The full investment is intended to create a global Center of Excellence for Toblerone in the city the chocolate brand was founded in 1908. The investment increases Toblerone's production and innovation capability to accelerate the brand's global growth ambition in premium chocolate.

Freshly packaged Toblerones on the new production line.

Freshly packaged Toblerones on the new production line.

The expansion has been a year in the works; it’s one of the largest investments in Mondelez International's chocolate production network in the past decade.

President Parmelin, who also is Minister of Economic Affairs, said in his speech, "If there is one product that represents Switzerland worldwide, it is chocolate. And Toblerone has a very special place among Swiss chocolates. It is more than just chocolate. It is a piece of Swiss history. I am particularly pleased that approximately 90% of Toblerone production continues to be produced here in Bern on this new production line."

The iconic triangular chocolate was invented in 1908 by Theodor Tobler and Emil Baumann and has developed over decades into a bestseller from Switzerland. It’s already exported from Switzerland to more than 120 countries. Mondelez hopes to grow it into a leader in the premium chocolate sector, capitalizing on its strong global awareness and uniqueness.

Mondelez explained the product name: Tobler of course comes from its creator Theodor Tobler, and Torrone is the Italian name for honey-almond nougat, a key ingredient in the Toblerone.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Investment, Messaging Are Holding Back Alternate Proteins
2025 Capital Spending Outlook: An Ominous Sign