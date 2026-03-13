Meiji America Spending $65 Million on its York, Pa. Plant

New lines will enable production of Meiji’s growing Hello Panda cookie line; the plant currently makes Stauffer cookies.
March 13, 2026
69b487426b82ad040477dc14 Meiji

Meiji America Inc. is spending $65 million on its York, Pa., plant to establish Meiji Hello Panda cookie production. The company said the investment was necessitated by “increasingly rapid growth of the Meiji Hello Panda cookies, a bite-sized, crunchy treat with a crème center.”

The company claims the Panda cookies have had 34% year-over-year growth in sales and 59% growth in distribution in 2025. The addition of that line, plus upgrades to existing equipment at the plant, will create new jobs and boost output by 50%.

The York plant currently makes Stauffer's cookies, a brand dating back to 1821 that Meiji America Inc. acquired. Renovations and installations will commence shortly, with packaging beginning in 2027 and full production in 2028.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Investment, Messaging Are Holding Back Alternate Proteins
2025 Capital Spending Outlook: An Ominous Sign