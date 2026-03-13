Meiji America Spending $65 Million on its York, Pa. Plant

Meiji America Inc. is spending $65 million on its York, Pa., plant to establish Meiji Hello Panda cookie production. The company said the investment was necessitated by “increasingly rapid growth of the Meiji Hello Panda cookies, a bite-sized, crunchy treat with a crème center.”
The company claims the Panda cookies have had 34% year-over-year growth in sales and 59% growth in distribution in 2025. The addition of that line, plus upgrades to existing equipment at the plant, will create new jobs and boost output by 50%.
The York plant currently makes Stauffer's cookies, a brand dating back to 1821 that Meiji America Inc. acquired. Renovations and installations will commence shortly, with packaging beginning in 2027 and full production in 2028.
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