Kraft Heinz Canada Commits to Significant Upgrades to Mont Royal Plant in Montreal

Company will spend more than CAD $250 million to update and modernize facility that is a cornerstone of its Canadian operations.
March 23, 2026
Openverse: brownpau
'Kraft Dinner (aka mac & cheese)'
Courtesy of Kraft Heinz Canada
kraft5

Kraft Heinz Canada will invest more than CAD $250 million ($182.1 million in U.S. dollars) to update its Mont Royal plant in Montreal, according to a release published by the company. The facility employs more than 1,000 workers, and the capital spending will go toward upgrades and modernization of “key plant systems,” the company said.

The investment is expected to bring new production volume to the facility, as the company looks to strengthen its domestic Canadian food manufacturing footprint and anchor Canadian operations for the company. “From Kraft Dinner to Philadelphia Cream Cheese and Kraft Peanut Butter, our Mont Royal facility plays a vital role in bringing these household staples to tables across the country,” said Simon Laroche, president of Kraft Heinz Canada.

The project builds on more than 120 years of Kraft Heinz history in Canada and continues the Mont Royal plant’s status as a cornerstone of its Canadian operations.

About the Author

Email

Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Food Safety & Regulatory: The Future of GRAS Self-Determinations
Investment, Messaging Are Holding Back Alternate Proteins