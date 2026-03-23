Kraft Heinz Canada Commits to Significant Upgrades to Mont Royal Plant in Montreal

Kraft Heinz Canada will invest more than CAD $250 million ($182.1 million in U.S. dollars) to update its Mont Royal plant in Montreal, according to a release published by the company. The facility employs more than 1,000 workers, and the capital spending will go toward upgrades and modernization of “key plant systems,” the company said.

The investment is expected to bring new production volume to the facility, as the company looks to strengthen its domestic Canadian food manufacturing footprint and anchor Canadian operations for the company. “From Kraft Dinner to Philadelphia Cream Cheese and Kraft Peanut Butter, our Mont Royal facility plays a vital role in bringing these household staples to tables across the country,” said Simon Laroche, president of Kraft Heinz Canada.

The project builds on more than 120 years of Kraft Heinz history in Canada and continues the Mont Royal plant’s status as a cornerstone of its Canadian operations.