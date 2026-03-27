Arca Continental Commits More Than $1 Billion to Capital Improvements

International food and beverage company Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V, has announced it will invest more than $1 billion (18.5 billion pesos) across its entire global operations network in 2026, with about half of that capital going toward operations in Mexico.

Arca made the announcement in celebration of 100 years as the first Coca-Cola bottler in Mexico, saying that the capital spending would target implementation of digital tools, new beverage category launches and sustainable business initiatives to increase production and distribution capacity. As mentioned above, half would go toward projects in Mexico, while the company’s U.S. and South American operations would get the other half.

Spurred on by the company’s EBITDA surpassing Ps 50 billion (US $2.76 billion) for the first time and a 4.6% increase in consolidated net sales year-over-year, Arca’s leadership made the announcement to continue to invest in strengthening and growing the business.

Arca produces, distributes and sells beverages under The Coca-Cola Co. family of brands in Mexico, and serves more than 130 million people across northern and western Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, northern Argentina and the southwestern U.S. Arca also produces savory snacks under the Bokados brand in Mexico, Inalecsa in Ecuador, and Wise in the U.S.