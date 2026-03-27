Arca Continental Commits More Than $1 Billion to Capital Improvements

The Coca-Cola bottler, and beverage and snacks processor will invest about half of that amount in its Mexican operations, with the rest divvied out to its U.S. and South America facilities.
March 27, 2026
Courtesy of Arca Continental
ac_2026

International food and beverage company Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V, has announced it will invest more than $1 billion (18.5 billion pesos) across its entire global operations network in 2026, with about half of that capital going toward operations in Mexico.

Arca made the announcement in celebration of 100 years as the first Coca-Cola bottler in Mexico, saying that the capital spending would target implementation of digital tools, new beverage category launches and sustainable business initiatives to increase production and distribution capacity. As mentioned above, half would go toward projects in Mexico, while the company’s U.S. and South American operations would get the other half.

Spurred on by the company’s EBITDA surpassing Ps 50 billion (US $2.76 billion) for the first time and a 4.6% increase in consolidated net sales year-over-year, Arca’s leadership made the announcement to continue to invest in strengthening and growing the business.

Arca produces, distributes and sells beverages under The Coca-Cola Co. family of brands in Mexico, and serves more than 130 million people across northern and western Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, northern Argentina and the southwestern U.S. Arca also produces savory snacks under the Bokados brand in Mexico, Inalecsa in Ecuador, and Wise in the U.S.

About the Author

Email

Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Food Safety & Regulatory: The Future of GRAS Self-Determinations
Investment, Messaging Are Holding Back Alternate Proteins