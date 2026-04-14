Winland Foods Expanding Pasta Manufacturing in St. Louis

The maker of Creamette noodles and other products is spending $38.5 million and creating 25 new jobs.
April 14, 2026
69de587468fae2cc01c1bae3 Winland

Winland Foods, maker of Creamette noodles and other products, is spending $38.5 million to expand its St. Louis plant, which produces egg pasta, manicotti and jumbo shells, according to the Missouri Dept. of Economic Development, which is providing financial assistance.

The expansion specifically will increase its ability to produce and package its jumbo shell pasta products, raising employment there from the current 100 to 125. The work should be complete this fall.

Winland is headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., and operates 17 production facilities across the U.S. and Canada making both branded and private label products in pasta, sauces, syrups, dressings, jams and jellies, pie fillings, pita chips, dry dinners, dry baking ingredients and plant-based protein.

It’s backed by Investindustrial, a European investment group, which this February acquired private labeler TreeHouse Foods.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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