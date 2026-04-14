Winland Foods Expanding Pasta Manufacturing in St. Louis

Winland Foods, maker of Creamette noodles and other products, is spending $38.5 million to expand its St. Louis plant, which produces egg pasta, manicotti and jumbo shells, according to the Missouri Dept. of Economic Development, which is providing financial assistance.

The expansion specifically will increase its ability to produce and package its jumbo shell pasta products, raising employment there from the current 100 to 125. The work should be complete this fall.

Winland is headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., and operates 17 production facilities across the U.S. and Canada making both branded and private label products in pasta, sauces, syrups, dressings, jams and jellies, pie fillings, pita chips, dry dinners, dry baking ingredients and plant-based protein.

It’s backed by Investindustrial, a European investment group, which this February acquired private labeler TreeHouse Foods.