Conagra Planning a $31.8 Million Plant Upgrade in Mexico

Conagra Brands México is planning a $31.8 million investment to expand production of its plant in Irapuato, Guanajuato, according to Mexico Business News. The plant produces such brands as Act II, Del Monte and Hunt’s, all supplying the domestic market.

The project focuses on upgrading packaging technologies and expanding production lines to meet rising domestic demand, while reinforcing the company’s manufacturing footprint in Mexico, the news website reported.

The Irapuato plant was built in 1962 and was acquired by Conagra in 2000. It generates 94% of the company’s total sales volume in Mexico, making it a strategic production hub. The facility benefits from proximity to key raw materials such as corn, potatoes and carrots, supporting an efficient supply chain, said Mexico Business News.

The investment comes despite difficult times at Conagra. After 11 years of underperformance with Sean Connolly as CEO, the company this week said John Brase, recently separated from J.M. Smucker, will become president and CEO on June 1. Conagra stock had been at or above $30 a share when Connolly took over but has been below $15 since April 13.