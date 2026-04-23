Ferrara Candy Co. Announces New Plant in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Candy company will invest $675 million on 750,000-sq.-ft. facility that is expected to begin initial operations in early 2029.
April 23, 2026
Courtesy of Ferrara Candy Co.
ferrara_candy_company_a_leading_sugar_confectioner

Ferrara Candy Co. has announced it will build a new processing plant in Orangeburg, S.C., investing $675 million to establish its first operations in South Carolina.

The new, 750,000-sq.-ft. facility is expected to create 1,000 manufacturing and corporate jobs over the next 10 years. It will include processing and packaging, warehousing and administrative offices to support continued consumer demand for the company’s products. The company said that the first production lines at the new plant are anticipated to be running in the first quarter of 2029.

The Chicago-based candy and confections maker has more than 30 global facilities and employs more than 9,400 people, producing more than 40 iconic candy brands in the U.S., Europe and Brazil. It is a privately held Ferrero-affiliated company.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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