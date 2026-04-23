Ferrara Candy Co. Announces New Plant in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Ferrara Candy Co. has announced it will build a new processing plant in Orangeburg, S.C., investing $675 million to establish its first operations in South Carolina.

The new, 750,000-sq.-ft. facility is expected to create 1,000 manufacturing and corporate jobs over the next 10 years. It will include processing and packaging, warehousing and administrative offices to support continued consumer demand for the company’s products. The company said that the first production lines at the new plant are anticipated to be running in the first quarter of 2029.

The Chicago-based candy and confections maker has more than 30 global facilities and employs more than 9,400 people, producing more than 40 iconic candy brands in the U.S., Europe and Brazil. It is a privately held Ferrero-affiliated company.