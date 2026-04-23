Diageo North America Opens Montgomery, Alabama, Facility

Diageo North America has officially opened its new, 360,000-sq.-ft. processing and warehousing facility in Montgomery, Ala., according to an announcement from the company. The new plant, referred to as “Diageo Montgomery,” is located in the heart of Diageo North America’s Southern U.S. region and will be capable of producing “multimillion” cases per year, the company said.

The company noted that Diageo Montgomery builds resiliency and agility into is supply chain, and does so with a more sustainable approach. High-performance capabilities highlighted at the new facility include: five automated guided vehicles (AGVs) that will transport pallets throughout the site; advanced, high-speed bottle rinsing and inspection capabilities; increased speed of bottle size changeovers and liquid blending accuracy; energy-efficient measures using electric boilers for sanitation and bottle-filling; and advanced water and energy metering technology with real-time visibility into resource use across the facility.

The facility cost approximately $415 million and will employ approximately 100 workers. The capital spending project was first announced by the global beverage company in January 2025.