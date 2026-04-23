Diageo North America Opens Montgomery, Alabama, Facility

New, 360,000-sq.-ft. plant will be able to produce millions of cases of global company’s spirits per year.
April 23, 2026
Courtesy of Diageo North America
diageoopensnewstateoftheartmanufacturingfacilitymo

Diageo North America has officially opened its new, 360,000-sq.-ft. processing and warehousing facility in Montgomery, Ala., according to an announcement from the company. The new plant, referred to as “Diageo Montgomery,” is located in the heart of Diageo North America’s Southern U.S. region and will be capable of producing “multimillion” cases per year, the company said.

The company noted that Diageo Montgomery builds resiliency and agility into is supply chain, and does so with a more sustainable approach. High-performance capabilities highlighted at the new facility include: five automated guided vehicles (AGVs) that will transport pallets throughout the site; advanced, high-speed bottle rinsing and inspection capabilities; increased speed of bottle size changeovers and liquid blending accuracy; energy-efficient measures using electric boilers for sanitation and bottle-filling; and advanced water and energy metering technology with real-time visibility into resource use across the facility.

The facility cost approximately $415 million and will employ approximately 100 workers. The capital spending project was first announced by the global beverage company in January 2025.

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Andy Hanacek

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Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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