Walmart Opens Robinson, Texas, Milk-Processing Plant

Walmart has opened its third owned-and-operated milk-processing plant, this one located in Robinson, Texas, according to an announcement from the retailer. The new facility will create more than 400 new jobs and strengthen Walmart’s end-to-end supply chain for affordable, high-quality milk.

The Robinson plant spans more than 300,000 sq. ft. and represents a more than $350 million investment. It was first announced in March 2024, and its opening follows the opening of its sister facilities in Fort Wayne, Ind., (opened in 2018) and Valdosta, Ga. (opened in December 2025).

The new plant will produce gallon and half-gallon jugs of whole, 2%, 1%, skim, and 1% chocolate milk under the Walmart Great Value and Sam’s Club Member’s Mark brands. It is expected to supply more than 650 Walmart stores and Sam’s Club locations across the south-central U.S.

Walmart also owns and operates two case-ready beef plants in Thomasville, Ga., and Olathe, Kan.