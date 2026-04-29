Walmart Opens Robinson, Texas, Milk-Processing Plant

The third owned-and-operated milk plant for the retailer in the U.S., Robinson facility will serve more than 650 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in the south-central U.S.
April 29, 2026
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Walmart has opened its third owned-and-operated milk-processing plant, this one located in Robinson, Texas, according to an announcement from the retailer. The new facility will create more than 400 new jobs and strengthen Walmart’s end-to-end supply chain for affordable, high-quality milk.

The Robinson plant spans more than 300,000 sq. ft. and represents a more than $350 million investment. It was first announced in March 2024, and its opening follows the opening of its sister facilities in Fort Wayne, Ind., (opened in 2018) and Valdosta, Ga. (opened in December 2025).

The new plant will produce gallon and half-gallon jugs of whole, 2%, 1%, skim, and 1% chocolate milk under the Walmart Great Value and Sam’s Club Member’s Mark brands. It is expected to supply more than 650 Walmart stores and Sam’s Club locations across the south-central U.S.

Walmart also owns and operates two case-ready beef plants in Thomasville, Ga., and Olathe, Kan.

About the Author

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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